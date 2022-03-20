George Donald BrownJanuary 17, 1937 - March 11, 2022George Donald Brown passed peacefully on Friday, March 11, 2022. He will be remembered as loving father, grandfather and friend.George was born January 17, 1937 in Monroe, Louisiana, to Dock Ford Brown and Sallie Lavania Sims. He spent his childhood in Monroe where he had many memories of the adventures and mischief he shared with his cousins and friends. He enlisted in the US Navy in 1956 and served 20 years of active duty. During this time he served multiple tours in Vietnam. He retired from active duty in 1976 and settled in Lafayette, Louisiana. There he began transporting heavy equipment in the Oilfield Industry at the height of the oil boom, he had many colorful stories about those times. He moved to Bryan, Texas in 2006 to be closer to his daughter and granddaughters.He is preceded in death by his parents, Dock Ford Brown and Sallie Lavania Sims; sister, Patti Brown Goleman; and his son, Steven Harrell Brown.Survivors include his daughter, Kelly Plagens; and his grandchildren, Madeline Plagens and Lillian Plagens. He is also survived by many dear friends he made throughout his life.Private services will be held.