Buddy, I ..miss ...you! I think of you often and it only gives me peace knowing you are no longer in pain. Physically and mentally. I wish that I could have done more for you as a friend to remind you daily how loved and cared about you are. I say are because you will always live with me in my heart as well as so many that you have touched through out your life. I enjoyed having you as a "best buddy" for the last few years. I can only hope that I have brought you as much happy memories as you have me. I will treasure you always. P.S I brought your favorite coffee cup to Russia with me to see my dad ! Its like your having coffee here with me! You finally made it to "mother Russia" Your Pal <3 Kseniya

Kseniya Friend August 2, 2021