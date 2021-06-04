Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
The Bryan-College Station Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
George Lowell Clayton Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
3001 South College
Bryan, TX
George Lowell Clayton, Jr.

George Lowell Clayton, Jr., 77, of Austin, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers of Bryan College Station.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Callaway-Jones Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Buddy, I ..miss ...you! I think of you often and it only gives me peace knowing you are no longer in pain. Physically and mentally. I wish that I could have done more for you as a friend to remind you daily how loved and cared about you are. I say are because you will always live with me in my heart as well as so many that you have touched through out your life. I enjoyed having you as a "best buddy" for the last few years. I can only hope that I have brought you as much happy memories as you have me. I will treasure you always. P.S I brought your favorite coffee cup to Russia with me to see my dad ! Its like your having coffee here with me! You finally made it to "mother Russia" Your Pal <3 Kseniya
Kseniya
Friend
August 2, 2021
Lowell was one of my very best friends in high school. I am so sad to hear of his death.
Bill Holton
June 13, 2021
Lowell was a true gentleman, a sophisticated Man of the World, and a genuinely kind and decent guy. Glad our paths crossed on this planet.
Andy Forsythe
Work
June 9, 2021
Our very sincere sympathy.
Dr. Keith & Diane Bellamy
Friend
June 9, 2021
Lowell Thank you for being my friend. Hope
Hope Dudley
Friend
June 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results