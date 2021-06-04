To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Callaway-Jones Funeral Home.
5 Entries
Buddy,
I ..miss ...you! I think of you often and it only gives me peace knowing you are no longer in pain. Physically and mentally. I wish that I could have done more for you as a friend to remind you daily how loved and cared about you are. I say are because you will always live with me in my heart as well as so many that you have touched through out your life. I enjoyed having you as a "best buddy" for the last few years. I can only hope that I have brought you as much happy memories as you have me. I will treasure you always.
P.S I brought your favorite coffee cup to Russia with me to see my dad ! Its like your having coffee here with me! You finally made it to "mother Russia"
Your Pal <3
Kseniya
Kseniya
Friend
August 2, 2021
Lowell was one of my very best friends in high school. I am so sad to hear of his death.
Bill Holton
June 13, 2021
Lowell was a true gentleman, a sophisticated Man of the World, and a genuinely kind and decent guy. Glad our paths crossed on this planet.