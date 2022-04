George Douglas, Jr.



George Douglas, Jr., 77, of Hearne, passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021. Visitation will be 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, December 30, at Glenn Mack Funeral Home of Hearne. Services will be at 12 p.m. Friday, December 31, at Riverside Cemetery.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 30, 2021.