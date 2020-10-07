George Edward BlazekJuly 26, 1933 - October 4, 2020George Edward Blazek, 87, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at his home in Bryan.Family will receive guests at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, October 8, at First Presbyterian Church in Bryan. Funeral service will begin at 2:00 pm with Rev. Ted Foote officiating. Interment will follow at Bryan City Cemetery Veterans Field.George, the son of Edward J. and Olga (Sebesta) Blazek, was born July 26, 1933 in Bryan. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, and was honorably discharged as Airman 1st Class.George and his lifelong friend, Frank Kalinec, went into the wrecker service business known as B&K, later known as A1 Wrecker Service. George proudly transitioned his career to President and Co-owner of his family's business, Central Texas Hardware. He was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church.George is preceded in death by his parents; and a sister Dorothy and her husband Ed Bush.He is survived by his daughters, Melissa Blazek, Leigh Ann Beebe, and her husband Todd; grandchildren, Randi Miller, Kyleigh Beebe and Ethan Beebe; niece, Susan Webb; and many great nieces and nephews.The family would like to extend a special thank you to the family member, Sharon Blazek, who continued to be dedicated to the care of our dad, as well as A Nurse's Touch Home Health for the care that was given to George.