Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
The Bryan-College Station Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
George Henry "Joey" Shearer III
1959 - 2020
BORN
1959
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
McCauley Funeral Home - Franklin
101 E Decherd St
Franklin, TX
George Henry Shearer, III

December 20, 1959 - December 15, 2020

George (Joey) Henry Shearer III, 60, passed away on December 15, 2020, at his home in Milano, Texas. Joey was born December 20, 1959, in Houston, Texas to George Henry Shearer Jr and Jean Singletary Shearer. Joey grew up in Bryan, Texas & attended Bryan High School, class of 1978. He continued his education at Texas State Technical Institute in Waco, Texas, where he majored in Electronics.

One of Joey's favorite hobbies was communicating with the world and local friends through HAM radio, N5IRQ. Another hobby Joey loved and shared with his wife Julie, was metal detecting. He also had a special love for the Santa Lenora Ranch where he lived in Milano. He loved country life and never wanted to be anywhere else on Earth. The many happy memories made there will never be forgotten. Joey will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Joey is preceded in death by his father, George Henry Shearer Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Julie Godbehear Shearer; his daughters, Anna Shearer and Katja Shearer of Dallas, Texas; step daughters, Emma Garcia Godbehear, Laura Garcia Godbehear, Cristina Font Godbehear of Mallorca, Spain; grandchildren, Nic Casado Garcia and Oscar Miller Garcia of Mallorca, Spain; sisters, Melissa and husband Darrel Flippin, and Sharon and husband Danny Tarver Jr., all of Wheelock TX., Kimberley Williams Decker of Tarrant County, TX and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his Mother, Jean Shearer Williams and her husband Glynn Williams of Wheelock, TX.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Brazos Valley, 502 W. 26th St., Bryan, TX 77803. 979-821-2266 Hospicebrazosvalley.org

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 18, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
McCauley Funeral Home - Franklin
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by McCauley Funeral Home - Franklin.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Jean, we are so sorry to hear of your loss. It is always hard to lose a child, especially this time of year. Our prayers are with you and yours.
Tommy & Darlene Ryan
January 10, 2021
Jean, sorry I missed Joey's notice and it saddens me that I didn't catch it. This is a tough time for everyone, but this makes it especially sad. I hope you and Glenn are doing OK. Jerry Cooper
Jerry Cooper
January 7, 2021
I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of George. Very good hearted guy who would go out of his way to help if he could. Take care and one day, we will all meet again.
Thomas C. Coleman
December 21, 2020
In high school he went by George, and we always sat next to each other alphabetically. George was always so sweet and kind to me. I hope you all can find some peace knowing what a beautiful spirit he has. Blessings to you all. Love and peace Sarah Shelton
Sarah Shelton
December 18, 2020
R.I.P Dad
Larra Johnson
December 18, 2020
Jean & Sharon, with a heavy heart, I´m so sorry for your loss. Praying for strength & peace for your family.
Daphne(WEEDON) Graves
December 18, 2020
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results