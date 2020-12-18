George Henry Shearer, III
December 20, 1959 - December 15, 2020
George (Joey) Henry Shearer III, 60, passed away on December 15, 2020, at his home in Milano, Texas. Joey was born December 20, 1959, in Houston, Texas to George Henry Shearer Jr and Jean Singletary Shearer. Joey grew up in Bryan, Texas & attended Bryan High School, class of 1978. He continued his education at Texas State Technical Institute in Waco, Texas, where he majored in Electronics.
One of Joey's favorite hobbies was communicating with the world and local friends through HAM radio, N5IRQ. Another hobby Joey loved and shared with his wife Julie, was metal detecting. He also had a special love for the Santa Lenora Ranch where he lived in Milano. He loved country life and never wanted to be anywhere else on Earth. The many happy memories made there will never be forgotten. Joey will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Joey is preceded in death by his father, George Henry Shearer Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Julie Godbehear Shearer; his daughters, Anna Shearer and Katja Shearer of Dallas, Texas; step daughters, Emma Garcia Godbehear, Laura Garcia Godbehear, Cristina Font Godbehear of Mallorca, Spain; grandchildren, Nic Casado Garcia and Oscar Miller Garcia of Mallorca, Spain; sisters, Melissa and husband Darrel Flippin, and Sharon and husband Danny Tarver Jr., all of Wheelock TX., Kimberley Williams Decker of Tarrant County, TX and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his Mother, Jean Shearer Williams and her husband Glynn Williams of Wheelock, TX.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Brazos Valley, 502 W. 26th St., Bryan, TX 77803. 979-821-2266 Hospicebrazosvalley.org
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 18, 2020.