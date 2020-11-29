Georgia Beran
June 20, 1932 - November 27, 2020
Georgia Beran, 88, of Caldwell passed away Friday, November 27, she was surrounded by loved ones. Mass of a Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, December 1, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Caldwell at 10:30 am. Father Melvin Dornak will officiate over services. Christian Burial will follow services in Bryan, TX at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home Monday, November 30, from 4 to 6 pm with, Rosary recited at 6 pm.
Georgia Josephine Holubec was born in Kurten, TX on June 20, 1932 to parents Henry and Antonia (Kalas) Holubec. She was a high school graduate and was married to the love of her life Ernest E. Beran on May 15, 1954. Georgia was very proud of her Czech heritage and could read, write, and sing fluently in Czech. She was a member of the Czech Heritage Society in Caldwell. Georgia was also a devote Catholic and was very active in the St Mary's Catholic Church. She was a member of St. Ann's Alter Society and also taught Sunday school classes at St. Mary's. She was also active in the KJZT and held President and Secretary offices in previous years. Georgia held an Associate Membership in the KZT. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Georgia was an excellent cook and always prepared delicious meals for her family and made a many Kolache. When she was younger, she was a seamstress for her family and worked on the farm. Georgia enjoyed dancing, gardening, and being with her family on the Ranch.
She was preceded in death by both her parents, Henry and Antonia (Kalas) Holubec; three brothers, Joe, Frank and John Holubec; and a sister, Valeria Pavelka.
Georgia is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Ernest Beran; four children, Edward Beran and wife Bernadette, Stephen Beran and wife Susan, Georgia Perry and husband Michael; and Carolyn Motloch and husband Anthony; 10 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Caldwell, TX or a charity of your choice
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Nov. 29, 2020.