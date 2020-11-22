Geraldine H. Brown
February 13, 1928 - November 16, 2020
Geraldine H. Brown, 92, of College Station, Texas went to be with her Lord, peacefully surrounded by her family, on November 16, 2020.
Geraldine was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on February 13, 1928. Her parents, LaDove and AC Huber, raised Geraldine and her sister, Marguerite Robertson, in New Orleans, Louisiana. This is where she met her best friend and love of her life, Louis F. Brown Jr., and they married on June 11, 1948. They created a beautiful family together. Her children meant the world to her and she raised them with love, grace, and kindness. Family was the most important aspect of Geraldine's life and of this she was most proud.
She loved working in her yard and was an avid reader. Shopping and going to Iunch with family and friends was one of her favorite things to do. Geraldine was a classy, southern lady who lived life with a sense of style, charm, and grace. She never met a stranger, and everyone that knew her was blessed with a "Geri story" or two, or three, or four!
Geri will be missed by her children and their spouses, Kathy Miller and husband Greg Miller of Conroe TX, Jan Hubbell and husband Larry Hubbell of Franklin, TX, Suzie Shackelford and husband Randy Shackelford of McKinney, TX, Louis Brown Ill and wife Patty Brown, of Pateros,WA, and Chris Brown and wife Leigh Brown of Walker, LA; her grandchildren, Cody Hubbell and wife Callie, Stephanie Hubbell, Chance Hubbell and wife Jessica, Reid Shackelford, Trent Shackelford, and Cassels Brown; and great-grandchildren, Will Hubbell, Anna Louise Hubbell, Cora Slaughter, and Emily Hubbell.
Our family gives special thanks to her loving caregivers: her beloved and devoted granddaughter Stephanie Hubbell along with Peggy and Kat. We would also like to thank Allumine Home Health and Hospice with special love for Chesla, Ashley, and Elicia. Their care brought amazing comfort and peace to mom and our family.
Services are pending. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Wounded Warrior Project
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.