Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
The Bryan-College Station Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Geraldyne "Boots" Adams
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
3001 S College Ave
Bryan, TX
Geraldyne Adams

February 1, 1929 - December 5, 2020

Geraldyne, or "Boots", as most knew her, moved from her home in College Station, Texas, to her permanent home in heaven at age 91 on December 5, 2020. Boots' life will be celebrated at First Baptist Church, Bryan, Texas, on Tuesday, December 8, at 10:00 a.m. The family requests that all attendees follow safe-distancing and mask-wearing guidelines. Interment will be at Land of Memory cemetery in Palestine, Texas. Arrangements have been made through Callaway-Jones Funeral Home in Bryan.

Boots was born February 1, 1929, in Palestine, Texas, to Earl and Eudelle Seymour. She attended school in Palestine, graduating from Palestine High School. Boots married her high school sweetheart, James William Lemuel Adams, Jr. (Jim), in 1950 at First Baptist Church in Palestine. Throughout their marriage of over 70 years, Boots was a supportive and loving partner in both the family they raised and the churches they served. She was talented and enterprising, whether working in business offices to help put Jimmie through college and seminary, playing the piano at church, hosting family and church gatherings, substitute teaching in the kids' schools, working as a real estate agent, or caring for the needs of children, husband, parents, and other family members.

Boots lived with passion, faith, determination, and wit. No one's children ever had a bigger fan or fiercer advocate than hers. As a pastor's wife she loved and served church members well. Through life's difficulties, she was an overcomer who trusted in God's provision and grace. When new opportunities came, she embraced them. And those who knew Boots best knew that twinkle in her eye when she was about to do or say something unexpected to make us laugh.

Boots was preceded in death by her parents Earl and Eudelle Seymour, her son Jim III, and her younger brother Donald Earl Seymour.

Boots' legacy lives on with her husband, James William Lemuel Adams, Jr., daughter Beth Adams, son David Adams and wife Teresa, daughter Julie Wylie, grandsons Lem Moore and wife Toni, Thomas Moore, Nathan Adams and wife Kara, Nicholas Adams, Adam Wylie, Evan Wylie, Ian Wylie, and great-grandson Ethan Moore.

Express condolences at CallawayJones.com


Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 8, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Bro. Jim and Julie So sorry to hear of Boots' homegoing. I look back fondly on your years at FBC Madisonville. May our Savior give comfort and strength to you at this time.
Clifford Barnett
December 12, 2020
Bro Jim and family, please accept my sympathy in the loss of our sweet Boots. She was a special lady. Loss is not easy but knowing she is at home with our Lord we can rejoice. She was loved and so are you.
Ann Clodfelter
December 8, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results