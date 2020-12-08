Geraldyne Adams
February 1, 1929 - December 5, 2020
Geraldyne, or "Boots", as most knew her, moved from her home in College Station, Texas, to her permanent home in heaven at age 91 on December 5, 2020. Boots' life will be celebrated at First Baptist Church, Bryan, Texas, on Tuesday, December 8, at 10:00 a.m. The family requests that all attendees follow safe-distancing and mask-wearing guidelines. Interment will be at Land of Memory cemetery in Palestine, Texas. Arrangements have been made through Callaway-Jones Funeral Home in Bryan.
Boots was born February 1, 1929, in Palestine, Texas, to Earl and Eudelle Seymour. She attended school in Palestine, graduating from Palestine High School. Boots married her high school sweetheart, James William Lemuel Adams, Jr. (Jim), in 1950 at First Baptist Church in Palestine. Throughout their marriage of over 70 years, Boots was a supportive and loving partner in both the family they raised and the churches they served. She was talented and enterprising, whether working in business offices to help put Jimmie through college and seminary, playing the piano at church, hosting family and church gatherings, substitute teaching in the kids' schools, working as a real estate agent, or caring for the needs of children, husband, parents, and other family members.
Boots lived with passion, faith, determination, and wit. No one's children ever had a bigger fan or fiercer advocate than hers. As a pastor's wife she loved and served church members well. Through life's difficulties, she was an overcomer who trusted in God's provision and grace. When new opportunities came, she embraced them. And those who knew Boots best knew that twinkle in her eye when she was about to do or say something unexpected to make us laugh.
Boots was preceded in death by her parents Earl and Eudelle Seymour, her son Jim III, and her younger brother Donald Earl Seymour.
Boots' legacy lives on with her husband, James William Lemuel Adams, Jr., daughter Beth Adams, son David Adams and wife Teresa, daughter Julie Wylie, grandsons Lem Moore and wife Toni, Thomas Moore, Nathan Adams and wife Kara, Nicholas Adams, Adam Wylie, Evan Wylie, Ian Wylie, and great-grandson Ethan Moore.
Express condolences at CallawayJones.com
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 8, 2020.