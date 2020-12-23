Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
Gerry Chandler Criswell
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Milby High School
FUNERAL HOME
Memorial Funeral Chapel
1515 South College Ave
Bryan, TX
Gerry Chandler Criswell

March 8, 1930 - December 21, 2020

Gerry Chandler Criswell, age 90, passed from this life to her heavenly home on Monday, December 21, 2020 at St. Joseph's Manor.

Geraldine Rench was born March 8, 1930 to Earl and Edith Rench in Groveton, TX. She graduated in 1946 from Milby High School in Houston. In 1943, she met Bruce Chandler and they were married on March 8, 1947. Following his service in the Army, Bruce and Gerry moved to Bryan in 1956 where she worked at Calvary Baptist Church and then Lone Star Gas Company as a stenographer. She started her banking career at City National Bank in 1963 as a Secretary. The bank had many name changes and she ended up retiring from Wells Fargo Bank in 1995 as the Vice President of Trust Operations. After Bruce's untimely death in 1982, Gerry married Ray Criswell Sr. in 1994. They too shared a wonderful life together until his passing in 2014. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Bryan. She taught in the children's department for 52 years, served on many committees, and sang in the church choirs.

She was devoted to Lionism and started as a member of the Bryan Lioness Club in 1971. Until women could be members of Lions Club International, she assisted Bruce in many activities of the Bryan Breakfast Lions Club. Lion Gerry assisted in organizing the Bryan Brazos County Lions Club in 1988 and served as Charter President. She was honored with many distinguished awards as a Lion, was a Life Member of the Texas Lions Camp and in 2003 she became the first Lady Lion in the Texas Lions Hall of Fame.

Gerry helped make B/CS a special place to live. She used her leadership skills as an officer and/or board member of numerous civic, service, and charitable organizations including: Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce, Bryan-College Station Business & Professional Women's Club, Woman's Civic League, Brazos Beautiful, Inc., Brazos County United Way, Girls Club of Brazos County, Bryan Boys Club, Brazos County Historical Committee and Brazos Valley Museum. She loved the Aggies and supported women's athletes as a Lady Aggie Maroon Club - Pride Member. Gerry and her friend Doris Patterson attended all Aggie Women's Basketball team home games. They also traveled on many cruises, sightseeing tours, and Lions Club International events in many countries across five continents.

She was a rare jewel and always had a positive outlook on life and never let any hardships keep her down. She was blessed with a wonderful, blended family. Her family and friends will never forget her smile, loving heart, generosity, great humor, sweet and unselfish personality, caring and encouragement for others around her, and strong faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bruce Chandler, husband Ray Criswell Sr., brother Don Rench, sister Edna Rench, daughter in law Diane Chandler, and grandson Don Conlee.

She is survived by her sons and daughters, Don Chandler and Kathy Dicharo, Mike Chandler, all of Bryan; Ray and Maureen Criswell of Montgomery, TX, Carolyn and Richard Baur, Marilyn Franer, Cathy and Mark Conlee, Melissa and Jeff Clary, all of Bryan; 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

A graveside viewing and service will be held at Restever Cemetery in Bryan on Saturday, December 26, 2020. Viewing will be from 11:00am to 12:00pm and services will begin at 12:00pm. As a precautionary measure family and guests are asked to wear masks during these services.

Honoring Gerry's life as Honorary pallbearers are Ray Criswell Jr., Richard Baur, Mark Conlee, and Jeff Clary.

The family extends special thanks to St. Joseph's Manor Assisted Living staff for their caring support.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Texas Lions Camp (www.lionscamp.com), First Baptist Church in Bryan (3100 Cambridge Dr., Bryan, TX 77802), Aggieland Humane Society, or to the charity of your choice.

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
26
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Rest-Ever Memorial Park Cemetery
TX
Dec
26
Service
12:00p.m.
Rest-Ever Memorial Park Cemetery
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Memorial Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss Kathy, Melissa and Jeff, prayers lifted for you and all of your family during your loss.
Telva & Mark Kesler
January 6, 2021
Love this sweet lady very much. She was so endearing. Please accept our sincere thoughts and prayers. John and Lynn
Lynn Stegall McKemie
December 25, 2020
We were so sorry to learn of the passing of our dear friend, Gerry. So many wonderful memories of all our times spent together. May memories bring peace and comfort to the families.
Joe Al Picone
December 23, 2020
She was a very sweet lady. We met at asst living when my mom was there. She reminded me of my mother alway dressed and jewelry on. Hair fixed and they would have it no other way. Prayers for all the family.
Michele Lenoir
December 23, 2020
Cathy I´m sorry to read about your mom´s death. You and your family will be in my thoughts and prayers. I love you
Paula Burkhalter
December 23, 2020
Condolences to the Criswell and Chandler families on the loss of your loved one. I wish peace and comfort to all of you
Carol McFaddin
December 23, 2020
I knew Gerry beginning with my employment at City National Bank prior to 1980, Then when I worked at First Baptist Church of Bryan, Gerry was a volunteer helper in the finance office. She has a special place in my heart. Hugs and sympathy for her families. You are blessed by her presence in your life.
Ann Forsthoff
December 22, 2020
What a Sweetie Gerry was. I had visited them several times as outreach for FBC. It was always uplifting to me!
Ronda Willis
December 22, 2020
I knew Gerry when we were both bankers. A very sweet & beautiful lady. Sending sympathy to the family.
Loretta Moore
December 22, 2020
