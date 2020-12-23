Gerry Chandler Criswell
March 8, 1930 - December 21, 2020
Gerry Chandler Criswell, age 90, passed from this life to her heavenly home on Monday, December 21, 2020 at St. Joseph's Manor.
Geraldine Rench was born March 8, 1930 to Earl and Edith Rench in Groveton, TX. She graduated in 1946 from Milby High School in Houston. In 1943, she met Bruce Chandler and they were married on March 8, 1947. Following his service in the Army, Bruce and Gerry moved to Bryan in 1956 where she worked at Calvary Baptist Church and then Lone Star Gas Company as a stenographer. She started her banking career at City National Bank in 1963 as a Secretary. The bank had many name changes and she ended up retiring from Wells Fargo Bank in 1995 as the Vice President of Trust Operations. After Bruce's untimely death in 1982, Gerry married Ray Criswell Sr. in 1994. They too shared a wonderful life together until his passing in 2014. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Bryan. She taught in the children's department for 52 years, served on many committees, and sang in the church choirs.
She was devoted to Lionism and started as a member of the Bryan Lioness Club in 1971. Until women could be members of Lions Club International, she assisted Bruce in many activities of the Bryan Breakfast Lions Club. Lion Gerry assisted in organizing the Bryan Brazos County Lions Club in 1988 and served as Charter President. She was honored with many distinguished awards as a Lion, was a Life Member of the Texas Lions Camp and in 2003 she became the first Lady Lion in the Texas Lions Hall of Fame.
Gerry helped make B/CS a special place to live. She used her leadership skills as an officer and/or board member of numerous civic, service, and charitable organizations including: Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce, Bryan-College Station Business & Professional Women's Club, Woman's Civic League, Brazos Beautiful, Inc., Brazos County United Way, Girls Club of Brazos County, Bryan Boys Club, Brazos County Historical Committee and Brazos Valley Museum. She loved the Aggies and supported women's athletes as a Lady Aggie Maroon Club - Pride Member. Gerry and her friend Doris Patterson attended all Aggie Women's Basketball team home games. They also traveled on many cruises, sightseeing tours, and Lions Club International events in many countries across five continents.
She was a rare jewel and always had a positive outlook on life and never let any hardships keep her down. She was blessed with a wonderful, blended family. Her family and friends will never forget her smile, loving heart, generosity, great humor, sweet and unselfish personality, caring and encouragement for others around her, and strong faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bruce Chandler, husband Ray Criswell Sr., brother Don Rench, sister Edna Rench, daughter in law Diane Chandler, and grandson Don Conlee.
She is survived by her sons and daughters, Don Chandler and Kathy Dicharo, Mike Chandler, all of Bryan; Ray and Maureen Criswell of Montgomery, TX, Carolyn and Richard Baur, Marilyn Franer, Cathy and Mark Conlee, Melissa and Jeff Clary, all of Bryan; 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
A graveside viewing and service will be held at Restever Cemetery in Bryan on Saturday, December 26, 2020. Viewing will be from 11:00am to 12:00pm and services will begin at 12:00pm. As a precautionary measure family and guests are asked to wear masks during these services.
Honoring Gerry's life as Honorary pallbearers are Ray Criswell Jr., Richard Baur, Mark Conlee, and Jeff Clary.
The family extends special thanks to St. Joseph's Manor Assisted Living staff for their caring support.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Texas Lions Camp (www.lionscamp.com
), First Baptist Church in Bryan (3100 Cambridge Dr., Bryan, TX 77802), Aggieland Humane Society, or to the charity of your choice
.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2020.