Gerry Chandler Criswell



Gerry Chandler Criswell, 90, of Bryan, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020. Visitation will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 26, at Rest-Ever Memorial Park Cemetery. Services will follow at 12 p.m., at the cemetery. Services are entrusted to Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 22, 2020.