Gerry Chandler Criswell, 90, of Bryan, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020. Visitation will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 26, at Rest-Ever Memorial Park Cemetery. Services will follow at 12 p.m., at the cemetery. Services are entrusted to Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 22, 2020.
So sorry for your loss Kathy, Melissa and Jeff, prayers lifted for you and all of your family during your loss.
Telva & Mark Kesler
January 6, 2021
Love this sweet lady very much. She was so endearing. Please accept our sincere thoughts and prayers. John and Lynn
Lynn Stegall McKemie
December 25, 2020
We were so sorry to learn of the passing of our dear friend, Gerry. So many wonderful memories of all our times spent together. May memories bring peace and comfort to the families.
Joe Al Picone
December 23, 2020
She was a very sweet lady. We met at asst living when my mom was there. She reminded me of my mother alway dressed and jewelry on. Hair fixed and they would have it no other way. Prayers for all the family.
Michele Lenoir
December 23, 2020
Cathy I´m sorry to read about your mom´s death. You and your family will be in my thoughts and prayers. I love you
Paula Burkhalter
December 23, 2020
Condolences to the Criswell and Chandler families on the loss of your loved one. I wish peace and comfort to all of you
Carol McFaddin
December 23, 2020
I knew Gerry beginning with my employment at City National Bank prior to 1980, Then when I worked at First Baptist Church of Bryan, Gerry was a volunteer helper in the finance office. She has a special place in my heart. Hugs and sympathy for her families. You are blessed by her presence in your life.
Ann Forsthoff
December 22, 2020
What a Sweetie Gerry was. I had visited them several times as outreach for FBC. It was always uplifting to me!
Ronda Willis
December 22, 2020
I knew Gerry when we were both bankers. A very sweet & beautiful lady. Sending sympathy to the family.