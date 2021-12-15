Ginger Elaine Younts
March 27, 1962 - December 11, 2021
Ginger Elaine Younts, 59, of College Station, Texas, went to heaven on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Friday, December 17, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Bay City. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery.
She was born on March 27, 1962 in Bay City, Texas to Joe Vernon Reed and Almarie Olson Reed. Ginger graduated from Bay City High School and later went on to become an Aggie, earning her Bachelor's from Texas A&M University.
She loved spending time outdoors and loved playing softball, as well as tennis, swimming, and golf. She enjoyed working in her yard, fixing up her house, listening to music, watching movies and her soap opera, Sudoku and crossword puzzles, traveling, the beach, and seafood.
Ginger was retired from her job as the Facilities Manager of the Texas A&M Biology Department; she managed Biological Sciences Building East (BSBE) and Biological Sciences Building West (BSBW). She valued and enjoyed the relationships and friendships built over time with the people she worked with.
She was survived by her parents; her daughters, Natalie Wendele and son-in-law, Neal, Dalaine Prince, and Frieda Younts; her brothers, Russell Reed and Quentin Reed and brother-in-law Louie Heras; grandchildren, Annabelle Prince, Kristen Wendele, Audrey Wendele, Ryan "R.J." Rich, Jr., Nolan Rich, Elise Wendele, and Ethan Prince; nephew, Gatlin Reed; niece, Morgan Reed; aunt, Dorothy Walker; cousins; and her devoted and beloved caregivers, Tami Phillips and Lucy Rodriguez.
Arrangements are in care of Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City. 979-245-4613. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 15, 2021.