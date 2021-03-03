Gladys Faye Grimes
November 16, 1929 - February 28, 2021
Gladys Faye Grimes, of Normangee, passed away Sunday February 28th, 2021 in Bryan Texas. Gladys was born on November 16, 1929 in Shiner, Texas to Frank and Vlasta Novosad Wentrcek. Her family moved to Robertson County in 1930 where she grew up and attended Kings Highway School, on the Old San Antonio Road, which consisted of 4 rooms. She met and married the love of her life, Edwin Grimes, on July 17, 1947 after he returned home from World War II. They were married 53 years. They had two children Danny and Janice.
They were charter members of Harmony Baptist Church where they attended faithfully, as well as charter members of the Normangee Service Club. In addition to being a mother, she had several jobs throughout her career: Hines Insurance, The Normangee Star, and then retiring from Normangee ISD after 20 years as a secretary for the school Superintendent.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Frank and Vlasta Wentrcek, a sister, Anita Mathis, a brother Ernest Wentrcek, Sr, a nephew David Wentrcek, and a niece, Lou Ann Mathis, her husband Edwin Grimes, a daughter Janice Faye Cozart, and a grandson Paul Daniel Grimes.
She is survived by a son, Daniel Edwin Grimes and wife Ann, a sister-in-law Billie Wentrcek, a brother-in- law James Mathis, son-in- law George Cozart, 3 grandchildren, Charles Grimes and wife Jessica, Greg Cozart and wife Siria, Amy and husband Mick Burgess and great-grandchildren, Kyle, Kylie, Emilee and Avery Grimes. Samantha, Leah, Rebecca, Gavin Cozart and Isley Burgess.
She also leaves behind a very dear friend, Mavis Gustavus of who they had a wonderful friendship of over 60 years, her cats: Socks, Tiger, Callie, Stripes, Tom, Simba and Cheesy, as well as all her friends at the Geelan House where they gathered to play games, enjoy a meal and fellowship.
Visitation will be held on Thursday March 4th from 5pm – 7pm at Harmony Baptist Church in Normangee. Funeral services will be held at Harmony Baptist Church on Friday March 5th at 11am, with gravesite to follow at Hopewell Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Harmony Baptist Church, The Geelan Community House in Normangee, and Remarkable Hospice.
Please View and Sign the Guestbook at: TrevinoSmithFH.com
Serving Your Family Is Our Family Business
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 3, 2021.