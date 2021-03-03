Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
The Bryan-College Station Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gladys Faye Grimes
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Trevino-Smith Funeral Home
2610 South Texas Avenue
Bryan, TX
Gladys Faye Grimes

November 16, 1929 - February 28, 2021

Gladys Faye Grimes, of Normangee, passed away Sunday February 28th, 2021 in Bryan Texas. Gladys was born on November 16, 1929 in Shiner, Texas to Frank and Vlasta Novosad Wentrcek. Her family moved to Robertson County in 1930 where she grew up and attended Kings Highway School, on the Old San Antonio Road, which consisted of 4 rooms. She met and married the love of her life, Edwin Grimes, on July 17, 1947 after he returned home from World War II. They were married 53 years. They had two children Danny and Janice.

They were charter members of Harmony Baptist Church where they attended faithfully, as well as charter members of the Normangee Service Club. In addition to being a mother, she had several jobs throughout her career: Hines Insurance, The Normangee Star, and then retiring from Normangee ISD after 20 years as a secretary for the school Superintendent.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Frank and Vlasta Wentrcek, a sister, Anita Mathis, a brother Ernest Wentrcek, Sr, a nephew David Wentrcek, and a niece, Lou Ann Mathis, her husband Edwin Grimes, a daughter Janice Faye Cozart, and a grandson Paul Daniel Grimes.

She is survived by a son, Daniel Edwin Grimes and wife Ann, a sister-in-law Billie Wentrcek, a brother-in- law James Mathis, son-in- law George Cozart, 3 grandchildren, Charles Grimes and wife Jessica, Greg Cozart and wife Siria, Amy and husband Mick Burgess and great-grandchildren, Kyle, Kylie, Emilee and Avery Grimes. Samantha, Leah, Rebecca, Gavin Cozart and Isley Burgess.

She also leaves behind a very dear friend, Mavis Gustavus of who they had a wonderful friendship of over 60 years, her cats: Socks, Tiger, Callie, Stripes, Tom, Simba and Cheesy, as well as all her friends at the Geelan House where they gathered to play games, enjoy a meal and fellowship.

Visitation will be held on Thursday March 4th from 5pm – 7pm at Harmony Baptist Church in Normangee. Funeral services will be held at Harmony Baptist Church on Friday March 5th at 11am, with gravesite to follow at Hopewell Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Harmony Baptist Church, The Geelan Community House in Normangee, and Remarkable Hospice.

Please View and Sign the Guestbook at: TrevinoSmithFH.com Serving Your Family Is Our Family Business

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Harmony Baptist Church
Normangee, TX
Mar
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Harmony Baptist Church
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Trevino-Smith Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Trevino-Smith Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
She was a friend of mine since Kings Highway school!
Raymond T. Anderson
March 4, 2021
Our hearts go out to the Grimes Family for the loss of one of the sweetest ladies in Normangee! May the Lord give y´all peace and comfort!
Will Odom Family
March 4, 2021
Your mom and your dad did so much for the community. She will be deeply missed.
Donnie Grimes
March 3, 2021
Sorry to hear of your loss. She was a good lady and will be missed.
Jonathan Cook
March 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results