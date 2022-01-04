Sponsored by Hillier Funeral Home - College Station.
9 Entries
I'm so sorry for your loss. I worked with June at Sears service center for a year and a half in 88 and 89. She helped me a whole lot and she will be missed.
Leann Wilkinson
Work
January 14, 2022
My deepest and sincere condolences. Praying for you all.
Robin R Wiese
January 10, 2022
Deepest sympathy
Alice Carney
January 7, 2022
Our thoughts are with Randall, Nancy, and all the family during this time. Mrs. Huff's legacy can be seen in the beautiful family she leaves behind. Please know our deepest sympathies are with you all.
Laura, Jinger, Mike, and Bill
Laura Varnell
Work
January 6, 2022
Prayers for your family.
Nancy Gerke Krolczyk
January 6, 2022
I met June in water aerobics over many years. She had a great sense of humor and a sunny disposition. I´m sure she will be greatly missed by family and friends. The world was better with her in it.
Sandi Osters
Other
January 6, 2022
June was such a sweetheart and ray of sunshine. I met her when we both bowled on the Early Bird league. We were all about the same age and had small children. She and a couple of friends lived on the same street. They were helping each other roof their houses. I truly admired them. They thought they were having fun! Saw her in the last 7 years. She hadn't changed a bit. Still joyful.
Forever in my heart,
Lois
So sorry for your loss.
Lois Nash Gray
January 6, 2022
All of you are in my thoughts and prayers today I enjoyed working with June she is at peace but sorry for your loss. May God´s peace flood your hearts and comfort you
Lola Madkins
Work
January 6, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss. The Kirk family is dear to my heart for many reasons. June will be missed by all who knew her. May you find peace with so many wonderful memories of her. May God bless each of you.