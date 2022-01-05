June was such a sweetheart and ray of sunshine. I met her when we both bowled on the Early Bird league. We were all about the same age and had small children. She and a couple of friends lived on the same street. They were helping each other roof their houses. I truly admired them. They thought they were having fun! Saw her in the last 7 years. She hadn't changed a bit. Still joyful. Forever in my heart, Lois So sorry for your loss.

Lois Nash Gray January 6, 2022