Gladys June (Kirk) Huff
June 3, 1941 - January 1, 2022
Gladys June (Kirk) Huff peacefully left this earth on January 1, 2022.
June (as she was known by all her friends and family) loved being a wife, mom, Memaw, and great Memaw. She was married to Gene Huff for over 65 years. They had three sons Kirk, Mark and Randall. She also loved spending time with her eight grandkids and four great grandkids. June had a career at the Sears Service Center for 34 years and was a longtime member of Northview Baptist Church.
Visitation for June will be January 6th, at Hillier Funeral Home in College Station, at 10am. Services will follow beginning at 11am at the funeral home, followed by interment at Kurten Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to Hospice Brazos Valley or Northview Baptist Church.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jan. 5, 2022.