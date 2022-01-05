Menu
Gladys June Huff
FUNERAL HOME
Hillier Funeral Home - College Station
4080 State Highway 6
College Station, TX
Gladys June (Kirk) Huff

June 3, 1941 - January 1, 2022

Gladys June (Kirk) Huff peacefully left this earth on January 1, 2022.

June (as she was known by all her friends and family) loved being a wife, mom, Memaw, and great Memaw. She was married to Gene Huff for over 65 years. They had three sons Kirk, Mark and Randall. She also loved spending time with her eight grandkids and four great grandkids. June had a career at the Sears Service Center for 34 years and was a longtime member of Northview Baptist Church.

Visitation for June will be January 6th, at Hillier Funeral Home in College Station, at 10am. Services will follow beginning at 11am at the funeral home, followed by interment at Kurten Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to Hospice Brazos Valley or Northview Baptist Church.

Please visit www.HillierFuneralHome.com to share memories and stories.

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Hillier Funeral Home - College Station
4080 State Highway 6, College Station, TX
Jan
6
Service
11:00a.m.
Hillier Funeral Home - College Station
4080 State Highway 6, College Station, TX
Jan
6
Interment
Kurten Cemetery
TX
Hillier Funeral Home - College Station
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm so sorry for your loss. I worked with June at Sears service center for a year and a half in 88 and 89. She helped me a whole lot and she will be missed.
Leann Wilkinson
Work
January 14, 2022
My deepest and sincere condolences. Praying for you all.
Robin R Wiese
January 10, 2022
Deepest sympathy
Alice Carney
January 7, 2022
Our thoughts are with Randall, Nancy, and all the family during this time. Mrs. Huff's legacy can be seen in the beautiful family she leaves behind. Please know our deepest sympathies are with you all. Laura, Jinger, Mike, and Bill
Laura Varnell
Work
January 6, 2022
Prayers for your family.
Nancy Gerke Krolczyk
January 6, 2022
I met June in water aerobics over many years. She had a great sense of humor and a sunny disposition. I´m sure she will be greatly missed by family and friends. The world was better with her in it.
Sandi Osters
Other
January 6, 2022
June was such a sweetheart and ray of sunshine. I met her when we both bowled on the Early Bird league. We were all about the same age and had small children. She and a couple of friends lived on the same street. They were helping each other roof their houses. I truly admired them. They thought they were having fun! Saw her in the last 7 years. She hadn't changed a bit. Still joyful. Forever in my heart, Lois So sorry for your loss.
Lois Nash Gray
January 6, 2022
All of you are in my thoughts and prayers today I enjoyed working with June she is at peace but sorry for your loss. May God´s peace flood your hearts and comfort you
Lola Madkins
Work
January 6, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss. The Kirk family is dear to my heart for many reasons. June will be missed by all who knew her. May you find peace with so many wonderful memories of her. May God bless each of you.
Connie Miller
Friend
January 5, 2022
