Gladys Mae Faust- JeskeJanuary 20, 1946 - October 3, 2020Gladys Mae Faust-Jeske, 74, was born January 20, 1946 in Deanville, Texas. She passed away October 3, surrounded by her loving family at her home in Bryan, Texas.Gladys was born at her family's home in Deanville to John and Matilda Faust.Later in life she married Marvin Jeske on November 30, 1963. They settled down in Bryan, Texas where they lived a happy life and raised their two sons.Gladys was loving, selfless and hard working. She retired from Bryan Independent School District in 1999 after 27 years of dedicated service. Her free time was spent playing dominoes and cards with her family and friends. She was a kind and loving grandmother who showed her love by spoiling and doting on her grandchildren and great grandchildren every chance she could.Gladys is proceeded in death by her parents John and Matilda Faust; her husband Marvin Jeske; Brother Louis Faust and several brother's and sister's in law.She leaves behind to cherish her memories her two sons; Dale of Bryan, David and wife Jana of Bryan; her three granddaughters, Kala and husband Keith of Bryan, Brandee of College Station and Miranda of Bryan; her great grandchildren Wyatt, Alexis and Dalton. She also leaves behind her sister Mildred of Deanville, brother Larry of Caldwell, brothers Ernest and Stanley of Deanville, several nieces and nephews and her dearly loved friend Ronnie Markowski.A Graveside Service will be held in honor of Gladys at 11 a.m., Thursday October 8, 2020 at Smetana Cemetery in Bryan, TX.