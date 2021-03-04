Menu
Glenn Roger Scott
FUNERAL HOME
Memorial Funeral Chapel
1515 South College Ave
Bryan, TX
Glenn Roger Scott

Glenn Roger Scott, 71, of Bryan, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Services will be at 3pm Friday, March 5, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Arrangements are entrusted to Memorial Funeral Chapel.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Service
3:00p.m.
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Memorial Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My prayers are with during your loss. Glen was a dear friend of mine. Enjoyed working with him.
Ernest Sibley
March 5, 2021
Sincerely sorry for your loss. Sending prayers, for peace, strength and love to Jeanette and all of Scott family.
Marsha Sanford
March 5, 2021
My deepest condolence to Glenn's wife, Jeanette and family. I've worked with Glenn for many years at Reed arena and with Wess sports events. He will truly be missed and he was always very pleasant and easy to talk with. And thru him I meet Jeanette. Prayers for Jeanette and all family.
Diane Garcia
March 4, 2021
So sorry and sad to hear about Glenn. I enjoyed working with Glenn and visiting with him in church. Praying for your family.
Jan Robbins
March 4, 2021
I worked with Glenn at Reed Arena; he was a pleasure to work with and he will missed. With deepest sympathy to you and the family.
Peggy Haisler
March 4, 2021
