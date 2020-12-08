Menu
Dr. Gordon Travis Hill Jr.
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Lux Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1254 N. Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX
Dr. Gordon Travis Hill, Jr.

January 20, 1947 - November 28, 2020

Dr. Gordon Travis Hill, Jr., 73, of San Antonio, was taken to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Born on January 20, 1947 in Bryan, Texas, he was the son of the late Gordon Travis Hill, Sr. and Thelma Tuttle Hill. Affectionately known as GT, Gordon graduated from Texas A&M University in 1969 with a degree in zoology. He obtained a medical degree from the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio in 1975, and later started his medical practice, North San Antonio Healthcare Associates, in 1978. He was still practicing medicine at the time of his passing. He genuinely loved caring for his patients and was adored by generations of families that he cared for over his 42-year career.

Dr. Hill was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Annette Darlene Hill, who passed away in July of 2019. He is survived by his loving daughters, Courtney Chamberlain and husband Eric Chamberlain of Roanoke, TX, and Kelli Spence and husband Robert Spence of Oak Harbor, WA; granddaughters Zianna Chamberlain, Shelby Spence, and Charlotte Spence; and his sister, Carol Ann Poston and her husband George Poston of Dallas.

A memorial service will be held at Community Bible Church on Wednesday, December 9th at 12:00 p.m. A burial service will take place on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lampasas, TX at 12:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ligonier Ministries, Focus on the Family, or a charity of your choosing.

To leave a message for the family please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Community Bible Church
TX
Dec
11
Burial
12:00p.m.
Oak Hill Cemetery in Lampasas
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Lux Funeral Home & Cremation Services

I am saddened to hear of Dr Hill passing. I have been a patient for over 40 years and we had developed a good relationship. He had always been kind and considerate of my needs and concerns. At my last wellness visit we had a very meaningful conversation about issues at our age. God bless you Gordon.
C Settles
January 11, 2021
My greatest condolences to the family. I met Dr. Hill shortly after he opened his practice in 1978. I became a patient of his along with my family and many that I referred to him. He was a wonderful, compassionate doctor as well as a very kind person. He made you feel like a friend as well as a patient and always treated you with great professionalism and respect and ALWAYS took time and interest in talking to you. Not to mention we had a few laughs. Thank you Dr. Hill for all you have and he will be dearly missed.
Tammy L. Haynes
Friend
December 15, 2020
Dr. Hill was my physician for over 6 years. He was such a wonderful person. I could not have asked for a more caring doctor. I will miss him so much. My prayers for his family.
Cassian Flores
Acquaintance
December 14, 2020
I met Dr Hill in Feb 1987, upon my arrival in San Antonio, when he was referred to me by a friend. He was my Primary Care Physician for 33+ years. I could never have asked for better/more caring doctor. I'll miss him immensely! May he rest in peace!
Rufus Prikryl
Friend
December 13, 2020
Patricia Bish-Downes
December 10, 2020
I first met GT when we worked together at SwRi in the editorial unit. He was a great person good friend. Then he left to back to school to become a doctor. We worked together again at NE Baptist hospital and I his wife there who was as wonderful as GT. They were the ideal couple. He became the doctor for my whole family. We all cared for him very much. I will miss him very much as he has been a part my life for last 50 years. I am glad he is back with wife cause I know they both are happy. I pray his family find condolences and peace. God love you all.
Patricia Bish-Downes
Friend
December 10, 2020
I am so sad to hear about the loss of your father. My thoughts and prayers are with Courtney and Kelli right now. He will be missed by many.
Jackie Kneupper
December 9, 2020
The passing of Dr Hill leaves an empty place in our heart, the caring way that greeted us every time we meet showed his concern and honest interest in how we were doing, when I married Connie 31 years I gained a great Doctor And friend that my wife had known for 40 or more years her interactions with him at N.E. Baptist Hospital showed his caring and genuine love for his patients and friends. Gordon Hill will be missed but not forgotten.
Connie,MIchael Petersen and family
December 9, 2020
Very sorry for your loss! Debbie Sledge
Debbie Sledge
December 8, 2020
So sorry for you loss He will be missed
George maldonado
Neighbor
December 8, 2020
