Dr. Gordon Travis Hill, Jr.
January 20, 1947 - November 28, 2020
Dr. Gordon Travis Hill, Jr., 73, of San Antonio, was taken to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Born on January 20, 1947 in Bryan, Texas, he was the son of the late Gordon Travis Hill, Sr. and Thelma Tuttle Hill. Affectionately known as GT, Gordon graduated from Texas A&M University in 1969 with a degree in zoology. He obtained a medical degree from the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio in 1975, and later started his medical practice, North San Antonio Healthcare Associates, in 1978. He was still practicing medicine at the time of his passing. He genuinely loved caring for his patients and was adored by generations of families that he cared for over his 42-year career.
Dr. Hill was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Annette Darlene Hill, who passed away in July of 2019. He is survived by his loving daughters, Courtney Chamberlain and husband Eric Chamberlain of Roanoke, TX, and Kelli Spence and husband Robert Spence of Oak Harbor, WA; granddaughters Zianna Chamberlain, Shelby Spence, and Charlotte Spence; and his sister, Carol Ann Poston and her husband George Poston of Dallas.
A memorial service will be held at Community Bible Church on Wednesday, December 9th at 12:00 p.m. A burial service will take place on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lampasas, TX at 12:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ligonier Ministries, Focus on the Family, or a charity of your choosing.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 8, 2020.