I first met GT when we worked together at SwRi in the editorial unit. He was a great person good friend. Then he left to back to school to become a doctor. We worked together again at NE Baptist hospital and I his wife there who was as wonderful as GT. They were the ideal couple. He became the doctor for my whole family. We all cared for him very much. I will miss him very much as he has been a part my life for last 50 years. I am glad he is back with wife cause I know they both are happy. I pray his family find condolences and peace. God love you all.

Patricia Bish-Downes Friend December 10, 2020