Green Smith
September 18, 1948 - September 2, 2021
Green B. Smith Jr., was born on September 18, 1948, to Green Smith Sr. and Eula May Boyd, in Uvalde, Texas. Green passed away on September 2, 2021. A celebration of life ceremony will be on Saturday, September 18, 2021 held at Keeper Farm, 9529 County Road 102, North Zulch, Texas, 77872, at 11:00am.
Green was an honest, driven, and generous man that never hesitated to teach, care for, and help all that needed it. Everyone that met Green could see his unfaltering work ethic, his integrity, and his sense of giving. He loved creating job opportunities and a better life for the people he influenced.
Green had a passion for not only work but also for his world-class fallow and white tail deer at his ranch in the Texas Hill Country. Many of his greyhound racing dogs and thoroughbred horses were successful. He was involved with and contributed to the Texas Deer Association, Exotic Wildlife Association, National Greyhound Association, and the Jockey Club.
Although he was very proud of his animals, he was most proud of his loving wife, Kathy, and the blended family they created.
Green is survived by his children Michelle Alfaro and her husband Dago, Wesley Smith and his wife Sarah, Jason Smith and his wife Kristen, Jennifer Shepherd and her husband Jeremy, Steven Smith and his wife Holly, Quinton Williams and his wife Laramie, and Trevor Williams and his wife Dezarae; his grandchildren Abigail Smith, Kyle Alfaro, Madison Smith, Emily Alfaro, Hailey Alfaro, Ethan Medrano, Mikah Smith, Christian Shepherd, Junah Smith, Adeline Smith, Wyatt Williams, Samuel Smith, Bristol Williams, Collin Shepherd, Skye Shepherd, Lena Williams, Easton Williams, Hadley Williams, and Declan Williams; his sisters Cindy Collins and Diana Boyd.
He was reunited with his parents, Green Smith Sr., and Eula May Boyd; his uncles Norman, James, and Gene Crawford; and his aunt Hazel Earwood.
The family would like to express their utmost gratitude to Green's confidant and best friend, Richard, and his loyal employees whom Green cared for deeply.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 15, 2021.