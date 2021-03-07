Greg was more than a boss. He is my friend. My heart goes out to the Cupit family. Greg and I spent many hours working, hunting and fishing together. Love and prayer to all.
Bobby Sanders
March 12, 2021
My prayers are with you Austin and your family Greg will be missed
Lupe Evans
March 11, 2021
Rhonda, praying God´s peace and comfort for you and the family. Sending my deepest condolences.
Elizabeth Richardson
March 7, 2021
My thoughts and prayers go out to the Cupit family. I knew Greg for many years and enjoyed doing business with him.
We always had great conversations together over business and politics and hunting.
I will miss all our conversations and will miss a professional relationship that grew into a close friendship.
Drew Ricca
March 7, 2021
All of our prayers and thoughts are with you Rhonda and your family. Greg and I were the best of friends as well as working together for 15 plus years along with hunting and fishing all those years together. A true gentleman and he loved his family so very much . I love you and will miss you Greg . Always Gregg and Becki Russell