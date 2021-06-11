Menu
Gregory L. Foxworth
FUNERAL HOME
Jones - Washington Mortuary - Bryan
508 E. Martin Luther King Street
Bryan, TX
Gregory L. Foxworth

Gregory L. Foxworth, 63, of Bryan passed away on March 19, 2021. A Celebration of Life is planned for 3 p.m. Sunday, June 13, at Shiloh Baptist Church.

Mr. Foxworth worked at Texas A&M University for twenty plus years, where he excelled to the office of Vice President of Sponsored Research. He loved his job, which had him primarily dealing with patents and attending functions all over the United States. He enjoyed science and the arts and loved science fiction. He was an enthusiast of religious and military history.

Left to cherish his memory is his son, Gregory Foxworth, of Bryan; and family in North Carolina.

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Shiloh Baptist Church
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Jones - Washington Mortuary - Bryan
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
I am sorry for your loss There was not a better man than Greg!
Allen J Segal
June 11, 2021
For almost 3 decades, I have known Greg as a persistent intellectual, helpful colleague, faithful friend, devoted Church member, exemplary fraternity brother, committed parent, gracious host, engaging speaker, etc., whose generous spirit has produced a powerful legacy for all who have known him.
Roy Collins
Friend
June 11, 2021
My Sincere Prayers and Condolences goes out to Lamar and the rest of the Family!!
Freddie Hunter
Friend
June 11, 2021
Going miss you allway had that beautiful smile
Gwendolyn
Friend
June 11, 2021
