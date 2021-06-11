Gregory L. FoxworthGregory L. Foxworth, 63, of Bryan passed away on March 19, 2021. A Celebration of Life is planned for 3 p.m. Sunday, June 13, at Shiloh Baptist Church.Mr. Foxworth worked at Texas A&M University for twenty plus years, where he excelled to the office of Vice President of Sponsored Research. He loved his job, which had him primarily dealing with patents and attending functions all over the United States. He enjoyed science and the arts and loved science fiction. He was an enthusiast of religious and military history.Left to cherish his memory is his son, Gregory Foxworth, of Bryan; and family in North Carolina.