Harold Wayne Hogard
July 26, 1933 - December 10, 2021
On July 26, 1933 on a farm in Pollard, Arkansas, Aylene Bell Hogard, an avid cardplayer and quilter, gave birth to Harold Wayne Hogard, also son to W.T., a semi-pro baseball player turned farmer. Harold was adored by this four younger sisters, Elaine, Madeline, Carolyn, and Dina as well as his late baby brother Bill. Harold loved to share stories of growing up on the farm.
Following young Corporal Hogard's honorable Army service and deployment to Okinawa in the mid 1950s, Harold returned to the telephone company and to Arkansas to marry his one true love, Bonnie Gale Jackson. Harold and Bonnie traveled the world, pickled every vegetable they could grow, and raised three rambunctious boys Wayne, Jeff, and Steve with whom he shared his love of fishing, hunting and Macgyvering. After working 41 dedicated years, Harold retired from Verizon, formerly GTE and pursued real estate endeavors with his Bonnie.
When not listening to Texas Aggie or St. Louis Cardinal baseball, Harold was a devoted 32nd degree mason, President of both The Shriners, and the Bryan Lion's Club. After retirement, he emersed himself in caring for the love of his life, woodworking, ranching, and tending to the best garden in the area.
With 64 years under their belt and countless RV trips, Bonnie went to be with the Lord in 2019. On December 10, 2021, Harold joined Bonnie, his brother, and his parents in Heaven. Their legacy is carried on by their 3 boys, 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be held virtually, using the technology he helped to expand on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 7:30 pm CST. We would love for those who knew and loved him to join, share stories and memories, and drink a Pepsi with Harold. Please visit the link for more information and a link to join in http://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/harold-wayne-hogard/8395
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 14, 2021.