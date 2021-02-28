Menu
Hector O'Cana
1960 - 2021
Hector O'Cana

January 6, 1960 - February 24, 2021

Hector O'Cana, 61, of College Station passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, peacefully at his home with his loving family by his side as he entered into the gates of Heaven. A Graveside service will be held in his honor at College Station Memorial Cemetery on Monday, March 1, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. Hillier Funeral Home of College Station has been entrusted with the arrangements of Mr. O'Cana.

Hector, a kind, funny, and giving man, entered this world on January 6, 1960, to his parents, Celia and Guadelupe O'Cana. He grew up in McAllen, Texas and Tulare, California, and eventually moved to Bryan, Texas. Hector met Rita Gold at church, and they married later on. His children meant the world to him. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed every day spent with his wife, children, and grandkids.

Hector loved his life and lived it to the fullest! He loved everyone around him, and was always surrounded by friends. He enjoyed travelling; every trip was an adventure. Fishing, watching western movies, and listening to music were some of his favorite pastimes. Remembered for his cooking, Hector's cooking will be missed by many! He loved cooking for family events and for friends. Hector also had a great love for his Lord and Savior, Jesus. He always spoke about Jesus with everyone, and loved to enlighten people about his faith. Hector's family, religion, and love of God were most important to him.

Hector will be missed by his wife, Rita Gold O'Cana; children and their spouses, Kristi Gold Barger and Blake Barger, Doug and Michelle Campbell, Kara Gold Heckart and Colton Heckart, Brian Gold and Danielle Gold, Shanna O'Cana, Jon O'Cana and Alyssa, and Jason O'Cana and Sharon; grandchildren, Calista O'Cana, Jason Jr O'Cana, Logan O'Cana, Jeremy O'Cana, Samantha O'Cana, Madison Genzer, Natalie Genzer, Kenley Campbell, Colby Campbell, Presley Campbell, Huxley Heckhart, Olivia Barger, and Reese Barger; and great-granchild, Katherine Elena O'Cana. His legacy will also live on by his mother, Celia O'Cana; siblings, Jesus Guadelupe O'Cana Jr., and Gilbert O'Cana, Celia (Sally) Stancil and Ida Sotello, and his beloved pet, Precious O'Cana.

Hector will be reunited with his father, Gudelupe O'Cana, grandmother, Apolonia Sosa Medoza, and his pet parrot, Jorge Gold O'Cana.

Please visit Hector's tribute page at www.HillierFuneralHome.com to share memories and stories.

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Service
10:30a.m.
College Station Memorial Cemetery
TX
Hillier Funeral Home - College Station
Hillier Funeral Home - College Station
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Fly high my sweet angel. I love you! See you soon.
Rita Gold Ocana
March 2, 2021
