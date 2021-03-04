Helen was always enjoyable to work around and talk to. It was sad news to hear of her illness from a former fellow worker. Life offers little if any fairness in all of human existence and the best we can hope for is to share in both the moments of joy and deal with the times of difficulty that each and everyone of us have. We all feel the pain and joy of our friends and family while experiencing life in all its moments. The lost of Helen is no double felt by all who knew her and especially to you, her family!

Steve Starr February 27, 2021