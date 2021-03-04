Helen Ahn
May 5, 1956 - February 22, 2021
Helen Ahn was born on May 5, 1956, in El Paso, Texas. She was 64 when she passed away on February 22, 2021. She was an A&M graduate and a resident of College Station. She was a loving wife, a caring mother and a friend to many. She is survived by her husband Robert, her sons Charles, Jeff and Nathan and her brothers Jim and Bob Goodwin. Donations should go to a breast cancer awareness/research foundation of your choice. Memorial service via Zoom is pending.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 4, 2021.