Helen Greene, 90, of Caldwell, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Visitation will be 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, October 1, at Daniel & Son Funeral Home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 2, at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, Caldwell.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 1, 2021.
Rest well "Mother Of Zion! You ran well! Much love and prayers to the entire Green Family!
Natasha Dixon
Friend
October 1, 2021
My Sincere Condolences to the family. I will ALWAYS remember Helen and how Very Sweet she was. I Always enjoyed visiting Helen, Della and Hazel, when we could all get together... laughing and talking. Prayers