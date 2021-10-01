Menu
Helen Greene
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Daniel and Son Funeral Home
401 West 18th Street
Bryan, TX
Helen Greene

Helen Greene, 90, of Caldwell, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Visitation will be 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, October 1, at Daniel & Son Funeral Home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 2, at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, Caldwell.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Daniel and Son Funeral Home
401 West 18th Street, Bryan, TX
Oct
2
Service
2:00p.m.
Galilee Missionary Baptist Church
Caldwell, TX
Daniel and Son Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rest well "Mother Of Zion! You ran well! Much love and prayers to the entire Green Family!
Natasha Dixon
Friend
October 1, 2021
My Sincere Condolences to the family. I will ALWAYS remember Helen and how Very Sweet she was. I Always enjoyed visiting Helen, Della and Hazel, when we could all get together... laughing and talking. Prayers
Dorothy J Washongton
September 30, 2021
