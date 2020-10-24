Helen Ruth HildebrandMay 20, 1940 - October 22, 2020Helen Ruth (Faust) Hildebrand, 80, of Caldwell, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020. Public visitation will be at Phillips & Luckey in Caldwell on Saturday, October 24 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. at New Tabor Brethren Church Cemetery. Graveside services will be held Sunday, October 25 at New Tabor Brethren Church Cemetery at 2pm officiated by Rev. David Johnson.Helen was born May 20, 1940 in Caldwell, Texas to Emil C. & Milady (Trcalek) Faust. She started attending Union School and then went to Cooks Point School. She attended Caldwell High School where she graduated in May 1958. She was baptized and confirmed at the New Tabor Brethren Church by Rev. F.J. Kostohryz. She married Wilfred Hildebrand on October 26, 1958. She worked in Bryan at Woolworth and then Perry Brothers in Caldwell. She also was a daycare provider for friends and family. She worked as a Laboratory Technician at Goodnight Memorial Hospital that later became Burleson County Hospital. She worked at Bryan Medical Lab beginning in 1987 which became CPL Laboratory of Austin in 1995. She retired from CPL in December 1997.She was a lifetime member of New Tabor Brethren Church, a member of New Tabor Christian Sisters and served as secretary and treasurer for many years. She served as a Sunday School teacher. She was a member of the New Tabor Brethren Cemetery Association, the New Tabor Mutual Aid, and the New Tabor SPJST Lodge #17. She was a charter member of American Association of Bioanalysts, and a member of the International Society for Clinical Laboratory Technology.She loved to garden, watch birds, butterflies and hummingbirds. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren play in the yard. She and Wilfred supported their grands by attending numerous games, banquets, and family functions. She loved to spend time in the kitchen and in the sewing room.She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilfred who passed away on September 1, 2020. They would have celebrated 62 years of marriage on October 26, 2020. She was also preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Gladys Zavodny and Frances Urbanovsky; brother-in-law, Leroy B. Zavodny Sr.; and sister-in-law, B. Faye Faust.She is survived by son and his wife, David & Deborah Hildebrand; daughter and her husband Sheila & Bill Orsak; grandchildren, Clayton & Amy Hildebrand, Mary Nowak, Josef Orsak, Colton Orsak and fiancee Taylor Adams; great-grandchildren Tristan and Meggie Padia, Cort, Evan, and Emilee Hildebrand; brother, Glenn Faust; sister, Ethel Zavodny and friend Jack Worbington; brothers-in-law, Franklin Zavodny and Alton Urbanovsky and wife Gail; aunt, Marie Trcalek; godchildren, Lori Suehs, Glenda Smith, and Mark Faust; and many loved cousins, nieces and nephews.