Dr. Henry E. "Buckie" Blazek, IIIJune 13, 1938 - December 8, 2020Dr. Henry E. "Buckie" Blazek III, 82, was born June 13, 1938, to Henry and Clara Nedbalek Blazek in Bryan and grew up in the Wheelock Community. He made a peaceful walk from his earthly life to be with his Savior on December 8, 2020, after a lengthy struggle with Alzheimers. At an early age, he told his parents he wanted to be called "Buckie' and was known by that the rest of his life. He was baptized at the age of 14 and obtained membership at Shiloh Baptist Church in Robertson County.A year later, Buckie led his family to Jesus, which also affected numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He graduated from SFA High School in 1956, where he was involved in showing cattle through 4-H. He won one of his show animals by participating in the calf scramble at the Houston Rodeo. Buckie worked alongside his dad raising cattle and purchased his first piece of land while still in high school.To keep from picking cotton, he attended Texas A&M and graduated in 1960. Buckie served two years as an officer in the U.S. Army and returned to A&M, graduating in 1966 with his DVM. Buckie practiced Veterinary Medicine in Houston for 31 years where he met his wife, Nancy, and his son, Scott, was born. In 1997, he returned to his home place, continued practicing veterinary medicine in Kurten for another 10 years and raised his cattle.Buckie had fond memories growing up with his many Blazek and Nedbalek cousins and church members of Shiloh Church. He was known for his love of Jesus, family, friends, his cattle and his dry wit. Buckie was a generous and humble servant who considered others better than himself (Philippians 2:3). He enjoyed playing tennis and traveling. He enjoyed eating BBQ, peanuts and Cokes, watching bull riding and Aggie football, and sports.He is survived by his wife, Nancy, son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Kathy of Richmond; and the loves of his life - his two grandchildren, West and Hope; sister and brother-in-law, JoAnn and Bob Peters; and numerous sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.Special thanks to the caregivers at Crestview and Hospice Brazos Valley, especially Jacey for her care and Liz and Jeff for their support.Donations to be made to Hospice Brazos Valley or Shiloh Baptist Church, Box 66, Wheelock, Texas 77882.Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be held at a later date.