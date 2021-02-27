To: Mrs. Henry Bonorden
I talked with you twice on the phone when Henry was out working in the fields. I am deeply saddened to hear about Henry's death. Henry came by the office for a visit, but I have not seen him since I retired from TEA in 2000. Henry was a good guy at Port Lavaca High School where we were friends, and I heard many complimentary comments about Henry's work and accomplishments while he was Superintendent in Hearne. He will be missed.
I also remember you vividly by the candid, positive conversations we had on the telephone. Take care of yourself.
Dr. Larry Garcia, Ph.D., Regional Director, TEA (ret); Professor at A&M (ret. in 2019). Member of Class of '55 at Port Lavaca High School
Dr. Bonorden leaves a great legacy. Not only was he a great superintendent of Hearne schools, a role model for his children, but a friend to all he met. He lived his religion to the fullest. May God comfort his family during this time.