Henry Bonorden
FUNERAL HOME
Memorial Funeral Chapel
1515 South College Ave
Bryan, TX
Henry Bonorden

Henry Bonorden, 82, of Hearne, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021. Services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, February 28, at Gause Cemetery.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Feb. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
28
Service
3:00p.m.
Gause Cemetery
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Memorial Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To: Mrs. Henry Bonorden I talked with you twice on the phone when Henry was out working in the fields. I am deeply saddened to hear about Henry's death. Henry came by the office for a visit, but I have not seen him since I retired from TEA in 2000. Henry was a good guy at Port Lavaca High School where we were friends, and I heard many complimentary comments about Henry's work and accomplishments while he was Superintendent in Hearne. He will be missed. I also remember you vividly by the candid, positive conversations we had on the telephone. Take care of yourself. Dr. Larry Garcia, Ph.D., Regional Director, TEA (ret); Professor at A&M (ret. in 2019). Member of Class of '55 at Port Lavaca High School
Dr. Larry Garcia, Ph.D.
February 27, 2021
Dr. Bonorden leaves a great legacy. Not only was he a great superintendent of Hearne schools, a role model for his children, but a friend to all he met. He lived his religion to the fullest. May God comfort his family during this time.
Connie Miller
February 27, 2021
