Henry Lee Wine
1939 - 2021
1939
2021
Austin High School
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
3001 S College Ave
Bryan, TX
Henry Lee Wine

October 6, 1939 - May 28, 2021

Henry L Wine, formerly of Hilltop Lakes, TX, passed away at home on May 28, 2021. Visitation was from 12:00 to 1:00 pm with services following at Callaway-Jones Funeral Home in Bryan, TX on June 4, 2021.

Henry was born in Caldwell, TX to Lee and Laurinda Weichert Wine. He graduated from Stephen F Austin High School in Bryan, TX. Henry entered the Army in 1960 and was stationed at Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD, Korea, and Austin, TX. While stationed at Aberdeen Proving Ground, he met the woman who became the love of his life, Bettye Powers, they married on June 2, 1961. Henry attended the University of Maryland. He had a very successful career in corporate sales and was responsible for bringing Makita Power Tools into Sam's Club, among many other accomplishments in life. He loved to play golf and was recognized for making a Hole in One. He threw the opening pitch out at a Houston Astro's game, was an avid reader, an outdoors man, traveler, and so much more.

Henry is preceded in death by his parents Lee and Laurinda and his wife Bettye.

Survivors include daughter Sandra Ondruch of Houston, TX, son Donald L Wine Sr and wife Dr Mary Wine of Houston, TX and son Ronald L Wine and wife Deirdra Wine of Katy, TX. His 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the Houston VA, Dignified Nursing, Synergy Respite Homecare (especially Judith) and Encompass Hospice of Houston for the care and respect they showed our father and us during this time.

Express condolences at Callaway-Jones.com


Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 13, 2021.
