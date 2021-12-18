He was great Dentist to help with Children while I was working with Head Start I carried Children for 20 years from Bre mond Calvert Franklin. He would always say please write a book. on my working with Children praying for. Family Tootsy Morgan
Allene Tootsy Morgan
December 21, 2021
What a wonderful, much loved man in every area of our lives, community, church, health, giving and people of all ages.
He will be greatly missed, long remembered and never forgotten. We love you, Herb (and Sally).
Ray and Kay Sanders
December 20, 2021
I was a very frequent visitor, nearly every 3 months but have healthy teeth as an adult due to his care. Amazing man and such a fun practice to visit. Thank you Dr Wade!
Jennifer Thomas
Other
December 19, 2021
Deepest sympathies to the family on Dr. Wade´s passing. He was always positive & encouraging, and he will be missed!
Greta Messarra Woodward
Friend
December 19, 2021
So sorry for your loss. He made going to the dentist a treat for my sons. His humor was revealed when my 15 year old son, Brian, decided he was too old to be going to Dr. Wade. So when I took my other son for his appointment, Dr. Wade asked Brian to come into his office. At that point, Dr. Wade thanking Brian for wanting to leave stating he was too big and would probably break his chairs!
God bless Dr. Wade may he rest in peace.
Martha Snodgrass
December 19, 2021
Our community and dental profession has lost a treasure!
He was a friend since Baylor college and Dental class of 1969.
Robert Hall DDS
Friend
December 18, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Herb's death. We were in the same class in dental school (UTDB "69) and have been together on many committees in the Texas Dental Association in these past 51 + years. Herb was a great guy who made the difficult look easy.