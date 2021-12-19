So sorry for your loss. He made going to the dentist a treat for my sons. His humor was revealed when my 15 year old son, Brian, decided he was too old to be going to Dr. Wade. So when I took my other son for his appointment, Dr. Wade asked Brian to come into his office. At that point, Dr. Wade thanking Brian for wanting to leave stating he was too big and would probably break his chairs! God bless Dr. Wade may he rest in peace.

Martha Snodgrass December 19, 2021