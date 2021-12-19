Menu
Dr. Herbert L. Wade Jr.
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
3001 South College
Bryan, TX
Dr. Herbert L. Wade Jr.

December 12, 1941 - December 16, 2021

Herbert L. Wade, Jr. 80, died Thursday, December 16, 2021, at his home in Bryan. Funeral arrangements are with Callaway-Jones Funeral Centers of Bryan College Station.

Herb was born in Harlingen, Texas, to Mary Lou and Herbert Wade, Sr. He graduated from Baylor University in 1964 and the University of Texas School of Dentistry in 1971. While at Baylor, he was set up on a blind date with Sally Dee Cole. Their resulting 57-year marriage was a partnership built on love, faith, respect, mutual admiration and a lot of laughter.

Herb and Sally Dee moved to Bryan in 1971, where Herb established the area's first pediatric dentistry practice. Until his retirement in 2014, Dr. Wade enthusiastically greeted his young patients and made them feel both at ease and important. His demeanor (along with a model train that sped around his office) made a trip to the dentist a treat.

Herb's commitment to excellence defined his leadership roles. In high school, Herb was elected governor of the American Legion Boys State program and vice president of Boys Nation. He also served as junior class president at Baylor and as junior and senior class president at the University of Texas Dental Branch in Houston. His years of involvement in the Texas Dental Association (TDA) and in the American Dental Association included serving as president of the TDA and the 7th District Dental Society. In 1999, Herb was named the Academy of General Dentistry's Texas Dentist of the Year and University of Texas Dental Branch Alumnus of the Year in 2006.

Over the course of his five decades in Bryan, Herb served as president of the Bryan school board and of the Region 7 Educational Service Center, a director of the First National Bank, a Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow, a founding member of the Brazos Valley Arts Council, a member of the local Gideons camp for 31years, and he established and implemented a local Head Start dental program. After his retirement from his dental practice, he became chairman of the board of the local Salvation Army. Herb and Sally Dee were also members of the First Baptist Church of Bryan, where Herb served as a deacon and as a Sunday school teacher.

Of all his involvements, though, Herb was most invested in his family. When Mark and Connally moved away and started their own families, Herb and Sally Dee travelled to their grandchildren's events. Lifetime memories were created at the family lake house, where "Dado's" grandchildren learned not only to water ski, but also valuable lessons about the importance of family.

Herb demonstrated to his children and grandchildren a Christ-centered life: to love and provide for family, to serve others, to be kind to everyone, to maintain a sense of humor, and, above all else, to love and serve the Lord.

Herb was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Sally Dee, of Bryan; his son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Leslie Wade, of Arlington; his daughter and son-in-law, Connally and Loren Vandiver, of Houston; his brother, Charles Wade, of Houston; his sister, Jerry Louise Sample, of Knoxville, Tennessee; and his grandchildren, Wade Burchett, Cole and Tyler Wade, and Sean, Mary and Mollie Reagin.

Family and friends are invited to a time of come and go visitation from 3 to 5pm Sunday, December 19, at Callaway-Jones Funeral Center in Bryan. A private family burial will be at College Station City Cemetery. There will be a Celebration of Life at 2pm Monday, December 20, at First Baptist Church in Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations in memory of Dr. Wade to the Salvation Army of BCS at https://www.salvationarmytexas.org/bryancollegestation/ or to Gideons International at https://www.gideons.org

Express condolences at CallawayJones.com

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
3001 South College, Bryan, TX
Dec
20
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
First Baptist Church
Bryan, TX
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
He was great Dentist to help with Children while I was working with Head Start I carried Children for 20 years from Bre mond Calvert Franklin. He would always say please write a book. on my working with Children praying for. Family Tootsy Morgan
Allene Tootsy Morgan
December 21, 2021
What a wonderful, much loved man in every area of our lives, community, church, health, giving and people of all ages. He will be greatly missed, long remembered and never forgotten. We love you, Herb (and Sally).
Ray and Kay Sanders
December 20, 2021
I was a very frequent visitor, nearly every 3 months but have healthy teeth as an adult due to his care. Amazing man and such a fun practice to visit. Thank you Dr Wade!
Jennifer Thomas
Other
December 19, 2021
Deepest sympathies to the family on Dr. Wade´s passing. He was always positive & encouraging, and he will be missed!
Greta Messarra Woodward
Friend
December 19, 2021
So sorry for your loss. He made going to the dentist a treat for my sons. His humor was revealed when my 15 year old son, Brian, decided he was too old to be going to Dr. Wade. So when I took my other son for his appointment, Dr. Wade asked Brian to come into his office. At that point, Dr. Wade thanking Brian for wanting to leave stating he was too big and would probably break his chairs! God bless Dr. Wade may he rest in peace.
Martha Snodgrass
December 19, 2021
Our community and dental profession has lost a treasure! He was a friend since Baylor college and Dental class of 1969.
Robert Hall DDS
Friend
December 18, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Herb's death. We were in the same class in dental school (UTDB "69) and have been together on many committees in the Texas Dental Association in these past 51 + years. Herb was a great guy who made the difficult look easy.
Mike Pearson
Friend
December 18, 2021
