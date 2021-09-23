Herman Lee Nelson, Jr.



Herman Lee Nelson, Jr., 67, of Caldwell, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, September 25, with services following at Caldwell First Assembly Church. Arrangements are entrusted to Jones-Washington Mortuary of Bryan.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 23, 2021.