Herman Lee Nelson, Jr., 67, of Caldwell, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, September 25, with services following at Caldwell First Assembly Church. Arrangements are entrusted to Jones-Washington Mortuary of Bryan.
My condolences to the family and friends love yalls. God bless
Doris Green
September 24, 2021
Condolences to the family and friends my heart and love is with yalls.
Doris Green
September 24, 2021
Praying for the family for Divine Healing.
Doris Green
September 24, 2021
Our sincere condolences to the Nelson family. May God bless you and your family at this time of sorrow.
Ralph and Rosie Butler
Friend
September 24, 2021
My sincere condolences to the entire Nelson Family. RIP Cookie Much Love
Stephanie Williams
September 24, 2021
Word cannot describe how sorry I am for your loss. What a great loss to the world. He will be missed by many. May God bless and keep you. Going to miss my classmate and friend!!! Rest well my dear friend.
Barbara Harris Johnson
Friend
September 24, 2021
Fly high big brother aka Cookie. Will always be in my heart
Carol Carter
Work
September 23, 2021
To the Family of Herman Nelson, Jr. Herman is one of the nicest and kindest individuals I have ever met. He is a genuine man of God, humble and very soft spoken. As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends; and knowing that Herman is in a better place. I say to the Family, look to the hills which comes all of our help and everything will be alright. My Prayers and Condolences and are with the Family in this time of Bereavement. Sincerely!!!
Freddie Hunter
Freddie Hunter
September 23, 2021
Herman was a True man of God. He had a kind, gentle spirit, always a great listener and giver of wise counsel. He never hesitated to share God's word whenever and wherever the opportunity presented itself. Whenever our paths crossed he always had a big, pleasant smile on his face and take a pause from his shopping or whatever he was doing, to chat long enough to ask me how things were going in my life and would always give words of comfort and encouragement. He will be greatly missed but never forgotten. My sincere condolences and prayers are going out to his wife Ella, their children and his entire family. Grace and Peace be with you all. Birdie Lynn Ayers-Tyler
Birdie Lynn Ayers-Tyler
Friend
September 21, 2021
My condolences on the passing of Herman. I had the great privilege of knowing Herman, he was a very kind soul, the sweetest person you could ever know, he will be sorely missed.