Hildagarde B. Lorenz
June 22, 1923 - November 30, 2020
On the evening of November 30, 2020, the gates of Heaven opened to greet Hildagarde B. Lorenz, 97, as she walked into the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Funeral services will be held at on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Brenham, TX with Pastor Phil Geleske officiating. Visitation will be from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., on December 4, 2020 at Memorial Oaks Chapel in Brenham, TX. Interment will immediately follow the service at Prairie Lea Cemetery in Brenham, TX.
Hilda was born on June 22, 1923 to Otto C. Loesch and Meta Noerenberg Loesch on a farm in the Cedar Hill Community of Washington County. She was baptized July 29, 1923 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Prairie Hill and confirmed on April 10, 1938 at that same church.
The Loesch family, parents and ten children, were of very humble beginnings. They were a hardworking, loving and loyal family. Hilda attended schools in the Cedar Hill Community of Washington County.
On November 1, 1942, Hilda married James "Jim" Buchanan. They were married for twenty-six years until his death in November, 1968. She married Roy Lorenz in 1971 and they were married until his death in March of 2008.
Hilda worked for Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company from August, 1961 until April of 1987 and for Wieghat Tire and Auto for seven years until her retirement in 1993. After her retirement she and husband Roy enjoyed many years of traveling with friends and family.
Hilda is preceded in death by parents, husbands, Jim Buchanan and Roy Lorenz. Also, son-in-law, Bob Lossow, brothers and sisters-in-law, Melvin and Lydia Loesch, Arnold and Bonnie Loesch, sisters and brothers-in-law, Elsie and Raymond Tegeler, Alma and Charlie Kenjura, Selma and Robert Wellman, Norma and Louis Meschwitz, brothers-in-law, Charlie Schroeder, Truman Flynt and Clarence Lohmeyer.
Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Leonard Dannhaus of Bryan, TX, daughter, Ella Lossow of Brenham, TX, sisters; Edna Schroeder of Washington, TX, Ella Flynt of Iola, TX, Rose Lee Lohmeyer, grandchildren, Shelley (Chris) Harper of Leander, TX, Brandon (Rachel) Dannhaus of Bryan, TX, James (Lenora) Sampson of Bethesda, MD, Rachel Duarte of Pasadena, CA, Matt Sampson of Brenham, TX, great-grandchildren, Hailey (Mike) Teal of Katy, TX, Holden Harper of Leander, TX, Hagen Dannhaus of Benbrook, TX, Kason, Korie and Kyler Dannhaus of Bryan, TX, James, Arabella and Madeline Sampson of Bethesda, MD, Hannah and Tyler Sampson of Brenham, TX., In Laws, George and Walline Lorenz, Esther Lehman, Betty Schaefer, Richard and Carolyn Martin, Mildred Holley, and Charles King; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or the church of your choice.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 West Main Street, Brenham, TX 77833. To post a tribute to the family, visit www.memorialoakschapel.com
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 4, 2020.