Hope Norman



Hope Norman, 89, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021. As a resident of College Station for the past five years, she enjoyed exercise, game night and other activities at Southwood Community Center.



Funeral services will be Friday, June 11, in her hometown of Floydada, Texas. The care and love she received while residing at Park Place Assisted Living and from the Remarkable Hospice staff are deeply appreciated.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 10, 2021.