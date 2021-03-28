Horace McQueen



December 24, 1929 - March 24, 2021



Horace Edward "Eddy" McQueen, formerly of Bryan, passed away peacefully at age 91 on Wednesday, March 24th, 2021 at Red Bird Manor in Sanger.



Eddy was born December 24, 1929 in Milam County to Noah McQueen and Lillie Smith. He was raised in the Waco State Home and remained there until age 12 when he went to live with family and work on their farm.



He was drafted into the Army during the Korean War. He served as a munitions supply truck driver in the battalion supply section.



After returning from the war, he married Betty Littles in 1956. They had five children. Eddy worked at Perone's gas station as an attendant. When he & Betty moved to Bryan he began working for Brazos County Dairy Co-op as a milk truck driver. In 1971 he began to work for GATX & remained there until his retirement.



Eddy had an interest in agriculture and a great aptitude for mechanical things. He was a talented artist and loved music and became an avid reader. He loved to spend time with his family.



Eddy is survived by his daughter Jeannie McQueen, son Robert and wife Patty, son Charles and wife Karen, daughter Traci and husband Shawn. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren and brothers Phillip Lopez and Billy Dean Lopez.



Eddy was preceded in death by his daughter, Phyllis McQueen, and former wife Betty McQueen.



Visitation will be from 5-7 on Monday March 29th at Memorial Funeral Home in Hearne. Services will be held on Tuesday March 30th at 10 at Memorial Funeral Home In Hearne.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 28, 2021.