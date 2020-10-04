Menu
Howard Wayne Morales
1959 - 2020
BORN
1959
DIED
2020
Howard Wayne Morales

October 30, 1959 - September 24, 2020

Howard Wayne Morales, 60, of Bryan passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020. Funeral Services are set for 11AM Tuesday, October 6 in the Chapel of Trevino-Smith Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

Born October 30, 1959 in Bryan, TX he was the son of Thomas and Felicitas (Martinez) Morales. Howard played football in high school, was a good pool player and enjoyed watching sports. He was a jokester and somewhat of a bully. Howard was a family oriented man and will be missed by all who knew him.

His parents and four sisters precede him in death.

Howard leaves behind to cherish his memories, his wife Sandra Orender; step-son, Troy Orender; sister, Theresa Compean; and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

Please View and Sign the Guestbook at: TrevinoSmithFH.com

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Trevino-Smith Funeral Home
2610 South Texas Avenue, Bryan, TX 77802
Funeral services provided by:
Trevino-Smith Funeral Home
