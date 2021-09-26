Menu
Hubbert Westly "Lil Papa" Nutall
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heart Of Texas Cremation
1830 S Presa St
San Antonio, TX
Hubbert Westly Nutall

December 7, 1944 - September 5, 2021

Hubbert "Lil Papa" Westly Nutall, 76, of San Antonio, and formerly of Bryan departed this life on September 5, 2021. A Celebration of Life is set for 12 noon Saturday, October 2, at Sadie Thomas Park in Bryan.

Hubbert was born December 7, 1944 to Minnie Mae Nutall and Edward Westly Brown and was raised by his grandparents, Clarence and Annie Mae Nutall. With a passion for cars, Hubbert was a skilled and well known auto repair body man who worked for Turner's Paint & Body Shop for 30 years before retiring in 1986. He continued his passion of working on cars for family and friends long after retirement. He was always willing to help anyone in need.

His parents and grandparents preceded him in death. Left to cherish his memory is his beloved daughter, Rosie Nutall-Wright (Joseph) of San Antonio; grandchildren, Alicia (Earl) Shelton of Lawton, OK, and Joseph Wright, Jr. of San Antonio; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Tayvon and Tayden, all of Lawton; beloved brother, Harold Nutall of Plano; and beloved uncle, Lawrence Nutall, Sr. (Theresa); beloved aunts, Annie Mae Nutall and Princess Jewel Nutall, all of Bryan; and a host of family and friends.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Sadie Thomas Park
Bryan, TX
Praying for Comfort and Strength from my family to yours
Regina Perry
September 30, 2021
From Tammy, Diane and Diana
September 30, 2021
Praying for you and the Nutall Family, God is in control. Much love
Bobby & Lizzie Hickman
September 28, 2021
Deeply sorry for your loss, keeping you and your family in prayer.
Maedell Thompson
September 26, 2021
Our prayers go out to the Nutall family during this time we love y'all
Charla and Lewis Luster
Family
September 26, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Emma Thompson
Other
September 26, 2021
