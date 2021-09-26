Hubbert Westly Nutall



December 7, 1944 - September 5, 2021



Hubbert "Lil Papa" Westly Nutall, 76, of San Antonio, and formerly of Bryan departed this life on September 5, 2021. A Celebration of Life is set for 12 noon Saturday, October 2, at Sadie Thomas Park in Bryan.



Hubbert was born December 7, 1944 to Minnie Mae Nutall and Edward Westly Brown and was raised by his grandparents, Clarence and Annie Mae Nutall. With a passion for cars, Hubbert was a skilled and well known auto repair body man who worked for Turner's Paint & Body Shop for 30 years before retiring in 1986. He continued his passion of working on cars for family and friends long after retirement. He was always willing to help anyone in need.



His parents and grandparents preceded him in death. Left to cherish his memory is his beloved daughter, Rosie Nutall-Wright (Joseph) of San Antonio; grandchildren, Alicia (Earl) Shelton of Lawton, OK, and Joseph Wright, Jr. of San Antonio; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Tayvon and Tayden, all of Lawton; beloved brother, Harold Nutall of Plano; and beloved uncle, Lawrence Nutall, Sr. (Theresa); beloved aunts, Annie Mae Nutall and Princess Jewel Nutall, all of Bryan; and a host of family and friends.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 26, 2021.