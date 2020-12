Ila Mae Brantley



Ila Mae Brantley, 89, of Somerville, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020. Services will be at 10 am, Thursday, December 3 at First Baptist Church of Somerville.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2020.