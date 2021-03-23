Ina Belle Railsback
February 15, 1941 - March 19, 2021
Ina Belle Railsback, daughter of Edward and Belle Kellerman, one of 14 children, was born on February 15, 1942. Ina graduated from Westphalia High School in May 1959. She was awarded the best all-round student medal, class president, home-coming queen, cheerleader and basketball.
She worked at ACT Iowa City, IA, in business with her husband, cattle business. She was president of the South Devon Cattle Association and sat on the board of directors in each chair. She worked 29 years for AGLA Insurance/AIG in a management position.
Survivors include her grandson, Joseph D. Kelly, Jr.; great-grandson, Joseph A. Kelly; her puppies, Bella, Coco; and other family members.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 23, 2021.