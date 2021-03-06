Irma Jimenez Castro
September 28, 1952 - March 3, 2021
Irma Castro, 68, of Bryan, quietly passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, surrounded by her family at home in Bryan. Visitation will begin at 12 noon on Monday, March 8, 2021 at the funeral center, followed by her Life Tribute Celebration at 1pm. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers of Bryan-College Station. Interment will follow in Rest-Ever Memorial Park in Bryan.
Irma was born in Corpus Christi, the daughter of Soledad Jimenez Pineda.
She is preceded in death by her husband Reynaldo Castro, Jr.; her mother, Soledad; and brothers-in-law, Roy Reyes, Sr. and Tommy Hernandez, Sr.
She is survived by John "JB" Benavidez; her children, Stephanie and husband Moses Ramirez, Michael Benavidez and Misty Garcia, Johnny and wife Amanda Benavidez, Patricia Lopez, Jennifer and husband James Castro; her sisters, Emma Reyes and Irene Hernandez; her brothers, Johnny and wife Fay Jimenez, Maclovio (Mike) Jimenez, Jr.; her twelve grandchildren and one on the way; her extended family and close friends.
Our family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Hospice Brazos Valley for the loving care and support to Irma and family. Memorials to be made to Hospice Brazos Valley.
Express condolences at CallawayJones.com
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2021.