Isaiah Dre-von Harpe



Isaiah Dre-von Harpe, 22, of Denton, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, October 8, at Glenn Mack Funeral Home of Hearne. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 9, at True Vine Missionary Baptist Church in Bryan.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 8, 2021.