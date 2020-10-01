Isaiah Phillips
Dec. 22, 1936 - Sept. 27, 2020
Isaiah Phillips, 83 years old, entered into peaceful rest on September 27, 2020 at his home in Waco, Texas with his devoted daughter, Dr. Chandai K. Phillips and his loyal Boston Terrier, Sarge at his bedside.
Services will be as follows: Visitation on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 9am – 4pm at Oakcrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd., Waco, TX 76710.
Graveside service will be on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11am at Waco Memorial Park, 6623 S. I-35, Robinson, Texas. Facial coverings will be required at both events.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to;
Union Baptist District Association, PO Box 1863, Waco, TX 76703 in memory of Minister Isaiah Phillips.
