Jack Dollins Gressett
October 1, 1929 - March 21, 2021
Jack D. Gressett, 91, of Bryan, Texas since 1988, passed away March 21, 2021 in Bryan, TX. He was born October 1, 1929, in Fort Worth, Texas to Francis Marion and Ada Bell (Frith) Gressett. Following graduation from Handley High School in Ft. Worth, where he served in the U.S. Marine Air Reserves and completed his Animal Husbandry from Texas A&M College, Class of '52. That same year, he married Margaret Marie (Whorton) Gressett.
Jack served his country in Korea and the Army Reserve, ultimately achieving the rank of Captain before honorable discharge. He next served in the Ag Extension Service in Denton and Stephens Counties. For 20 years, he served Chambers of Commerce in Wichita Falls, TX, in Dumas, TX, Omaha, NE, Billings, MT, and Abilene, TX.
In 1979, for 9 years, he worked in a commercial mail processing business in Abilene. In 1988, the Gressetts moved to Bryan, TX, joining his son at Advertising Mail Corporation. Civic activities included Bryan Rotary Club, the Masons, and Shriners among others.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather W.M. Howe, brothers Russell Crenshaw (Anetta), Mike Crenshaw (Connie), and sister-in-law Joan Howe.
Jack is survived by his wife of 70 years, Margaret; son, Marion Jack (Cindy); brother, Mark Howe (Connie); grandson, Jeremie Scarmardo (Casie); granddaughter, Melissa White (Tim), 5 great grandchildren, and a number of nieces, and nephews.
Jack's Life Celebration is Tuesday, March 30 at 11am; at Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, 3001 S. College Ave., Bryan, TX 77801.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to Hospice Brazos Valley, or New Horizons of Goldthwaite, Texas.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 28, 2021.