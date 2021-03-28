Menu
Jack R. Hudson
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
Jack R. Hudson

July 30, 1945 - March 20, 2021

Jack R. Hudson, 75, of Bryan, TX went from his earthly home to his heavenly home on March 20, 2021.

Jack was a hard-working man who graduated from Du Quoin, IL, then married and eventually moved with his young family to Texas. Although he had a broad range of interests and work experience (including coal mines, chemical plants, investments and computers), most of his career was spent utilizing his love of all things technical and he officially retired as an Electrician. He could usually be found with little dog Dexter taking drives, watching the stock market or on his porch swing, and was enjoying his tenth year of well-deserved retirement at the time of death.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John R. and Sylvia M. Hudson of Du Quoin, Illinois, and one grandson and great-grandson, Phillip and Lincoln Garcia, of Burleson, Texas.

He is survived by 4 children and their spouses, Wade and Noga Hudson, Jamie Hudson, Paige and Raul Garcia Jr., and John and Sallye Hudson; by treasured grandchildren including lookalike grandson Jesse; and by 1 great-grandson plus 2 on the way.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes the remembrance of Jack by a charitable donation to a favorite charity in his name. One of Jack's supported charities was the Twin City Mission in Bryan, TX.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 28, 2021.
