Jack Lester
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hillier Funeral Home - Bryan
2301 East 29th Street
Bryan, TX
Jack Lester

Jack Lester, 81, of College Station, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 2, at Hillier of BRYAN. Services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at First United Methodist Church- Bryan.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hillier of BRYAN
TX
Jul
3
Service
3:00p.m.
First United Methodist Church- Bryan
TX
Hillier Funeral Home - Bryan
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sorry to hear about Jack. He was a wonderful person and a kind friend. He shall be missed
Frank and Susan Scott
July 1, 2021
My condolences to the Lester family. Jack Lester gave my mom, Gloria Lofgren, a sales position when she needed it most and she was ever grateful. My sisters and I shopped at Lester's when we could, and I remember my fur trimmed winter coat from there. Mr. Lester was a class act!
Mary Ellen Lofgren Rowan
Friend
June 30, 2021
