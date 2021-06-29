Jack Lester, 81, of College Station, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 2, at Hillier of BRYAN. Services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at First United Methodist Church- Bryan.
We are so sorry to hear about Jack. He was a wonderful person and a kind friend. He shall be missed
Frank and Susan Scott
July 1, 2021
My condolences to the Lester family. Jack Lester gave my mom, Gloria Lofgren, a sales position when she needed it most and she was ever grateful. My sisters and I shopped at Lester's when we could, and I remember my fur trimmed winter coat from there. Mr. Lester was a class act!