Jack Lester



Jack Lester, 81, of College Station, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 2, at Hillier of BRYAN. Services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at First United Methodist Church- Bryan.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 29, 2021.