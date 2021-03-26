Dr. Jack Aten LyonsJune 30, 1926 - March 20, 2021Dr. Jack Lyons, who lovingly dedicated himself to the Hearne community as a caring dentist, dedicated public servant, and loving family man, left his earthly life on March 20, 2021 at age 94. Dr. Lyons, a veteran who served our nation in North and South Korea, was married to Dorlyne Littleton in 1950, and moved to Hearne with her in 1952. He practiced family dentistry here for more than 45 years.Dr. Lyons served as a member of the Hearne City Council, including four years as Mayor Pro-Tem. He also loved serving as a member of the Hearne Rotary Club, local scoutmaster for Boy Scouts of America, and was a member of the American Legion for more than 75 years, including local Post #454. Jack was also a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason. Dr. Lyons was an active and devoted member of Grace United Methodist Church for sixty-eight years.Jack was first and foremost a family man. He and Dorlyne were proud parents of two daughters, Patricia Gayle "Tricia" and Elizabeth Anne "Liz". He was a loving husband and was devoted to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved his family - his church -his country - "The Texas Longhorns" and the GAME OF GOLF. He had many "golfing buddies" and loved playing the game for many years.Jack was predeceased by his parents, his sister and brother-in-law, two nephews; and dear grandson, Bradley Stovall. Remaining to cherish his memory are his wife of seventy-one years, Dorlyne; daughters, Patricia Stovall and husband, Jim, and Elizabeth Collette and husband, Joe; granddaughters, Stephani and husband, Eric Galvan, Kimberly and husband, Paul Shipper; grandson, Jeremy Collette and wife, Kasey; great-grandchildren, Brittany and Brooklyn Galvan, Colton Woods, Jacob and Kylee Shipper, Jackson and Kaiden Collette.Visitation will be 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at Grace United Methodist Church in Hearne. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will follow with Pastor Gary Westbrook officiating.