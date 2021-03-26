Menu
Dr. Jack Aten Lyons
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Memorial Funeral Home
802 Market Street
Hearne, TX
Dr. Jack Aten Lyons

June 30, 1926 - March 20, 2021

Dr. Jack Lyons, who lovingly dedicated himself to the Hearne community as a caring dentist, dedicated public servant, and loving family man, left his earthly life on March 20, 2021 at age 94. Dr. Lyons, a veteran who served our nation in North and South Korea, was married to Dorlyne Littleton in 1950, and moved to Hearne with her in 1952. He practiced family dentistry here for more than 45 years.

Dr. Lyons served as a member of the Hearne City Council, including four years as Mayor Pro-Tem. He also loved serving as a member of the Hearne Rotary Club, local scoutmaster for Boy Scouts of America, and was a member of the American Legion for more than 75 years, including local Post #454. Jack was also a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason. Dr. Lyons was an active and devoted member of Grace United Methodist Church for sixty-eight years.

Jack was first and foremost a family man. He and Dorlyne were proud parents of two daughters, Patricia Gayle "Tricia" and Elizabeth Anne "Liz". He was a loving husband and was devoted to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved his family - his church -his country - "The Texas Longhorns" and the GAME OF GOLF. He had many "golfing buddies" and loved playing the game for many years.

Jack was predeceased by his parents, his sister and brother-in-law, two nephews; and dear grandson, Bradley Stovall. Remaining to cherish his memory are his wife of seventy-one years, Dorlyne; daughters, Patricia Stovall and husband, Jim, and Elizabeth Collette and husband, Joe; granddaughters, Stephani and husband, Eric Galvan, Kimberly and husband, Paul Shipper; grandson, Jeremy Collette and wife, Kasey; great-grandchildren, Brittany and Brooklyn Galvan, Colton Woods, Jacob and Kylee Shipper, Jackson and Kaiden Collette.

Visitation will be 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at Grace United Methodist Church in Hearne. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will follow with Pastor Gary Westbrook officiating.

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
First United Methodist Church
Hearne, TX
Mar
27
Service
4:00p.m.
First United Methodist Church
Hearne, TX
Memorial Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences from the Buntyn family (distant kin, descendants of Rachel McCormick Ware).
Sara Buntyn
April 7, 2021
My sincerest condolences to the family. I so well remember Dr.Lyons while growing up in the Methodist Church is Hearne. And from my lifelong visits to my parents and the church in Hearne where Dr. Lyons was often an usher and always showed an interest in me and my family as they were growing up. He was indeed a favorite person to my parents, William and Bessie Perry.
Eleanor Perry Ford
March 29, 2021
I have many fond memories of Doc Lyons. He was a kind caring dentist and I always enjoyed being able to join him and my dad on the golf course. I´m sure daddy had a tee time ready for his heavenly arrival. Prayers and love to his wonderful family.
Tracy Luster Dunbar
March 27, 2021
Dr. Lyons `49 was a beloved graduate of UTDental Branch. Being their favorite, his classmates had reunions only if Jack could attend. As a dentist, he was admired as he inspired a number of young students to choose dentistry as a profession. A life and career well lived. He will be missed, but remembered with a smile.
Les Fullerton, DDS, UTDB 65.
March 26, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear of your loss. Prayers for the family.
Judy Daniels
March 25, 2021
