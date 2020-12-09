Menu
Jacob Christopher Fleming
2000 - 2020
BORN
2000
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
3001 S College Ave
Bryan, TX
Jacob Christopher Fleming

December 3, 2000 - November 30, 2020

It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our son, Jacob Christopher Fleming, 19, of Bryan, Texas. Jacob was born December 3, 2000 in Bryan, TX. Jacob grew up in Bryan and graduated from Bryan Collegiate in 2019. He attended Blinn College and Texas A&M University.

He had a deep love for his family, animals, bugs, nature, and knowledge. Jacob was always willing to try new experiences and showed no fear. He enjoyed travel and camping with family. He was a great big brother and loved taking his little brother, Logan, frog hunting. He had a passion for bees and planned to have a career in entomology.

Survivors include parents, Will and Angie Fleming; siblings, Trinity, Cadence, and Logan Fleming; grandparents, Karen "Nonna" Knabe, Kenneth and Shaaron Fleming; uncles, Brian Fleming (Kim), Stephen Knabe (Kari), Kevin Knabe, Jeffrey Knabe (Julie), Kreg Jenks (Rhonda); aunt, Shannon Fleming (Terry); great-grandmother, Margaret Currin; great-aunts; Linda Currin (Carl), Connie Currin, Dawn Currin, Diane Whiteley (Clifford), Evania Nichols (Elaine); great-uncles; Weldon Knabe (Mary Kaye), Adolph Knabe, Raymond Knabe, numerous cousins, a large extended family, and his dog Indie.

His passing leaves a hole in our hearts and so many questions but also so many happy memories we will hold near and dear. We know he is at peace and finding comfort with his grandparents Darrell "Poppy" Knabe and Geraldine "Jeri" Fleming.

"For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord." ROMANS 8:38-39

A memorial service will be held Friday, December 11, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Callaway-Jones Funeral Home in Bryan, TX and will also be streamed online.

"There is no foot so small that it cannot leave an imprint on the world" - Unknown Author

Express condolences at CallawayJones.com

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
3001 S College Ave, Bryan, TX
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm sending my deepest Condolences to the Fleming family. My prayers are with you all. Asking our father to strengthen you during this time of grief. Lean on God he will see you through.
Terri Wright
December 9, 2020
We are so very saddened by learning of Jacob´s passing. Hopefully, the hole in your hearts will be filled with all the wonderful memories of Jacob. God Bless.
Dena and Charles Frieda
December 9, 2020
Dear Karen and Angie, So many great memories of your family in Steep Hollow: church, 4-H, children growing up. I am so very saddened to hear of Jacob´s passing. There are memories if the soccer games that he played in along with my grandsons. Know that your broken hearts are in my thoughts and prayers.
Ann Forsthoff
December 9, 2020
I personally don't know your family, but had be praying for ya'll. I'm so very sorry to hear of your son's passing. I will continue to pray God gives you strength thru this trial. May God bless you and keep you.
Karla VanDeWeghe
December 9, 2020
Dear Fleming family,

On behalf on the Amador family we send our condolences and we are deeply sorry for your loss. Your family will get through this and we are here for yall.
The Amador Family
December 6, 2020
Dear Will our deepest condolences to you and your family may my good lord give y´all the strength to get through this praying for you an the family.
Rosa Alvarado and Joel Alvarado
December 5, 2020
William & Family, So sorry for your loss. My deepest sympathies.
Melissa Milberger
Acquaintance
December 4, 2020
Dear William and family Our prayers to you and your beautiful family. We will be praying for you to get thru this awful time.
The Ott family
December 4, 2020
Fleming, I'm so deeply sorry for your loss. My condolences to you and your family.
Florencia L Galaviz
December 3, 2020
Fleming you and your family have my deepest sympathy
Carol Carter
December 3, 2020
