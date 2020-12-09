Jacob Christopher Fleming
December 3, 2000 - November 30, 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our son, Jacob Christopher Fleming, 19, of Bryan, Texas. Jacob was born December 3, 2000 in Bryan, TX. Jacob grew up in Bryan and graduated from Bryan Collegiate in 2019. He attended Blinn College and Texas A&M University.
He had a deep love for his family, animals, bugs, nature, and knowledge. Jacob was always willing to try new experiences and showed no fear. He enjoyed travel and camping with family. He was a great big brother and loved taking his little brother, Logan, frog hunting. He had a passion for bees and planned to have a career in entomology.
Survivors include parents, Will and Angie Fleming; siblings, Trinity, Cadence, and Logan Fleming; grandparents, Karen "Nonna" Knabe, Kenneth and Shaaron Fleming; uncles, Brian Fleming (Kim), Stephen Knabe (Kari), Kevin Knabe, Jeffrey Knabe (Julie), Kreg Jenks (Rhonda); aunt, Shannon Fleming (Terry); great-grandmother, Margaret Currin; great-aunts; Linda Currin (Carl), Connie Currin, Dawn Currin, Diane Whiteley (Clifford), Evania Nichols (Elaine); great-uncles; Weldon Knabe (Mary Kaye), Adolph Knabe, Raymond Knabe, numerous cousins, a large extended family, and his dog Indie.
His passing leaves a hole in our hearts and so many questions but also so many happy memories we will hold near and dear. We know he is at peace and finding comfort with his grandparents Darrell "Poppy" Knabe and Geraldine "Jeri" Fleming.
"For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord." ROMANS 8:38-39
A memorial service will be held Friday, December 11, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Callaway-Jones Funeral Home in Bryan, TX and will also be streamed online.
"There is no foot so small that it cannot leave an imprint on the world" - Unknown Author
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2020.