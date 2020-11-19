Menu
Search
Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
The Bryan-College Station Eagle HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jacquelyn Hueske
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
Jacquelyn Hueske

12/30/1951 - 11/16/2020

Jackie Hueske went to be with the Lord on November 16, 2020 after a lengthy hard-fought battle with cancer.

A visitation will be held from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Friday, November 20, 2020 and from 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 21, 2020 with the family present from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Memorial Oaks Chapel.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Memorial Oaks Chapel with Carl Williamson officiating.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 West Main Street, Brenham, TX 77833. To post a tribute to the family, visit www.memorialoakschapel.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Memorial Oaks Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.