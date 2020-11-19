Jacquelyn Hueske
12/30/1951 - 11/16/2020
Jackie Hueske went to be with the Lord on November 16, 2020 after a lengthy hard-fought battle with cancer.
A visitation will be held from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Friday, November 20, 2020 and from 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 21, 2020 with the family present from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Memorial Oaks Chapel.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Memorial Oaks Chapel with Carl Williamson officiating.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel.
.
.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Nov. 19, 2020.