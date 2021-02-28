James Young Bradfield, IV
November 5, 1950 - February 22, 2021
James Young Bradfield, IV, passed away on February 22, 2021, after a three year war with cancer. Jay won many battles as he persevered through mouth surgeries, chemo, radiation, and eventually Keytruda in a fight to stop the metastases in his lungs. His last words spoken from his bed at home were " I love you too" as he responded to assurance of love from his step son, Nick Pemberton and his wife Sara, step daughter, Jessica Mills and her husband Ed, while his wife, Coleen Bradfield, held the phone for the group conversation.
Jay was born in Dallas, Texas, on November 5, 1950, to Dr. James Young Bradfield, III, and Helen Davis. Jay graduated from the University of Texas in Austin in 1973 with a Bachelor of Arts degree and received a Doctor of Philosophy in Entomology from Ohio State University. Jay continued his scientific interests in Entomology and Biochemistry during his post Doctorate work in Canada before returning to Texas and engaging in research work in the Entomology Department at Texas A&M. Jay furthered his interest in DNA studies in the Texas A&M Medical School and advanced his work in the study of Fetal Alcohol Syndrome. Jay also worked on DNA projects in the Bio-Systematic Center in the Wildlife and Fisheries Department. He eventually retired from Texas A&M in 2016.
In August of 2000, Jay married the love of his life, whom he had met in the summer of 1975, at the Ohio State University's Stone Lab Field Station, located on a small island in Lake Erie. Jay being the Texan, and Coleen being the Florida girl, hit it off right away and made a connection during the ten weeks of extensive field and scientific work. While Jay was a TA for Entomology, Coleen was taking field Entomology as well as two other classes. The two parted ways only to reconnect almost 25 years later, and within two years of getting reacquainted, they were joined in marriage. The couple shared their love of arts as well as science.
Jay was an excellent pianist and used his vast knowledge of music to begin composing music mostly for the piano and was especially interested in Gospel music. Jay provided one of his compositions for a Good Friday service at his church, Christ United Methodist Church, where he sang choir for many years. Jay was also an avid golfer and fisherman. He loved fishing on the lake in his Kayak and bringing home a good sized bass. In addition to outdoor interests, Jay loved reading and enriching his mind. He was also a philanthropist, supporting not only his church but organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, OPAS, Twin City Mission, and the Arts Council of Brazos Valley.
Jay was preceded in death by his parents and beloved aunts and uncles; as well as his beloved cousin, Claudia McDade. He is survived by his wife, Coleen Bradfield; his step children, Jason Brant and his wife Wendy, Jessica Mills and her husband Ed, Nick Pemberton and his wife Sara; step grandchildren, Paige, Jack, Jonah, Hunter, and Parker; his cousins, John Davis and wife Olga, Rusty McDade and wife Lori, and Diane and John Eckels.
The family extends special thanks to Baylor Scott and White Physicians, Dr. Raju, Dr. Lee, Dr. Yeh, and Dr. Covington. Thank you also for the loving care of Allumine Hospice and Visiting Angels.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Hwy 6 South, College Station, TX, 77845, or Christ United Methodist Church, 4201 Texas 6 Frontage Road, College Station, TX, 77845, for a James Bradfield Music or Music Education Scholarship.
A Celebration of Life at Christ United Methodist Church will take place at a later date.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Feb. 28, 2021.