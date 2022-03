James Marlin Brown



James Marlin Brown, 75, of Madisonville, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 17, at First Baptist Church, Madisonville. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 18, at the church. Madisonville Funeral Home in Madisonville is in care of arrangements.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 17, 2021.