James A. Jimmy Gray
1924 - 2020
BORN
1924
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home - Caldwell
404 W. Buck St.
Caldwell, TX
James A. Jimmy Gray

December 5, 1924 - December 17, 2020

James Augustus Gray, 96, of Caldwell, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. Graveside services will be held Sunday, December 20, at 2 pm in the Caldwell Masonic Cemetery. Burial will follow the services at the cemetery.

James "Jimmie" Gray was born in Caldwell, TX on December 5, 1924 to parents James William "J. W." Gray and his wife Leila Mae (Henslee) Gray. Jimmie was a graduate of Caldwell High School class of 1942. He was enlisted in the US Navy February 1945 and served in the South Pacific Theatre in WWII. James was proud of his service and was a member of the American Legion Post 451 and Lifetime member of the VFW Post 4458 in Caldwell, TX. James married the love of his life Gwendolyn Smith on June 26, 1946 to this union they had three loving children. He graduated University of Texas in 1947 with a Bachelor of Business Administration and again in 1949 with a Bachelor of Law Degree. He was a lifelong member of the Texas Exes. James was licensed Attorney and a member of the State Bar of Texas for 65 years. He maintained a general law practice in Burleson County for 63 years and represented approximately 31,350 clients in various legal matters.

James also served as the County Attorney for Burleson County for 30 years and the City of Caldwell's Attorney for 60 years. He was the organizer and charter director of Caldwell Recreational Association which constructed the Caldwell Swimming Pool in 1957. James served as the president of the Caldwell Recreational Association for 15 years and kept the pool operational. He was also the organizer and charter director and secretary of the Burleson County Industrial Foundation for 35 years. James was very community minded and help organize and was a Charter Director of the Thomas L. Goodnight Memorial Hospital Corporation, which constructed and operated the first Hospital in Burleson County. He was also the Secretary of the Hospital Board for 20 years. James was on the board and charter director of the Copperas Hollow Country Club, which constructed the first golf course in Burleson County. He was a Past President of the Caldwell Chamber of Commerce and also the Director for 10 years. The Past President of the Burleson County Salvation Army Committee and the Director for 20 years. James was a long-standing member of the Caldwell Rotary Club for 35 years.

He was the Past Chairman for the Administrative Board and the Board of Trustees for the First United Methodist Church in Caldwell. He was also the Director of the First State Bank of Caldwell for 30 years. James was one of the founding families on the Woodrow Lake and enjoyed spending the summer on the lake with his children and grandchildren. He was born lived and died on Buck Street in Caldwell and loved this town with his whole heart, he will be greatly missed by his community.

James was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Gwendolyn (Smith) Gray; both of his parents, J.W. Gray and Leila Mae (Henslee) Gray; and a brother, Lee William Gray.

He is survived by his children, Randall Allan Gray and wife Debbie of Austin, TX, Gib Wayne Gray and wife Diane of Austin, TX and Nancy (Gray) Mask and husband Jon of Boerne, TX; granddaughters, Annie Elizabeth Mask, Lauren Gale Mask, and Molly Gwendolyn Mask; step grandchildren, Chad Shonk and Courtney Shonk;

To his good friends at the Super Donut Coffee Club, David Reue, Tom Payne, Gary Farnzetti, Gene Barber, and Ed Hlavaty, thanks for all the good times.

Special thanks to his caregivers Becky Harris, Amanda Stevenson, Chelsey Nail, and Sarah Quiroz and Hospice Brazos Valley.


Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Caldwell Masonic Cemetery
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home - Caldwell
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am the great niece of Leila Gray. I spent alot of time at the house on Lake Woodrow as a child with my father, Lee Henslee IV. I remember seeing pictures of my dad's cousins., Jimmy and Billy diving off the pier in Caldwell. My dad was their cousin; he spoke of them often. Aunt Leila was my great aunt, sister of Lee Henslee III. I just was browsing the internet on Caldwell and found this notice. My heart goes out to you all. I am sure my Dad and Jimmy are reunited in heaven and discussing the fun times they had!!!!
Martha Henslee
January 1, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
December 23, 2020
Jennifer Tate
December 18, 2020
