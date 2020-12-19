James A. Jimmy GrayDecember 5, 1924 - December 17, 2020James Augustus Gray, 96, of Caldwell, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. Graveside services will be held Sunday, December 20, at 2 pm in the Caldwell Masonic Cemetery. Burial will follow the services at the cemetery.James "Jimmie" Gray was born in Caldwell, TX on December 5, 1924 to parents James William "J. W." Gray and his wife Leila Mae (Henslee) Gray. Jimmie was a graduate of Caldwell High School class of 1942. He was enlisted in the US Navy February 1945 and served in the South Pacific Theatre in WWII. James was proud of his service and was a member of the American Legion Post 451 and Lifetime member of the VFW Post 4458 in Caldwell, TX. James married the love of his life Gwendolyn Smith on June 26, 1946 to this union they had three loving children. He graduated University of Texas in 1947 with a Bachelor of Business Administration and again in 1949 with a Bachelor of Law Degree. He was a lifelong member of the Texas Exes. James was licensed Attorney and a member of the State Bar of Texas for 65 years. He maintained a general law practice in Burleson County for 63 years and represented approximately 31,350 clients in various legal matters.James also served as the County Attorney for Burleson County for 30 years and the City of Caldwell's Attorney for 60 years. He was the organizer and charter director of Caldwell Recreational Association which constructed the Caldwell Swimming Pool in 1957. James served as the president of the Caldwell Recreational Association for 15 years and kept the pool operational. He was also the organizer and charter director and secretary of the Burleson County Industrial Foundation for 35 years. James was very community minded and help organize and was a Charter Director of the Thomas L. Goodnight Memorial Hospital Corporation, which constructed and operated the first Hospital in Burleson County. He was also the Secretary of the Hospital Board for 20 years. James was on the board and charter director of the Copperas Hollow Country Club, which constructed the first golf course in Burleson County. He was a Past President of the Caldwell Chamber of Commerce and also the Director for 10 years. The Past President of the Burleson County Salvation Army Committee and the Director for 20 years. James was a long-standing member of the Caldwell Rotary Club for 35 years.He was the Past Chairman for the Administrative Board and the Board of Trustees for the First United Methodist Church in Caldwell. He was also the Director of the First State Bank of Caldwell for 30 years. James was one of the founding families on the Woodrow Lake and enjoyed spending the summer on the lake with his children and grandchildren. He was born lived and died on Buck Street in Caldwell and loved this town with his whole heart, he will be greatly missed by his community.James was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Gwendolyn (Smith) Gray; both of his parents, J.W. Gray and Leila Mae (Henslee) Gray; and a brother, Lee William Gray.He is survived by his children, Randall Allan Gray and wife Debbie of Austin, TX, Gib Wayne Gray and wife Diane of Austin, TX and Nancy (Gray) Mask and husband Jon of Boerne, TX; granddaughters, Annie Elizabeth Mask, Lauren Gale Mask, and Molly Gwendolyn Mask; step grandchildren, Chad Shonk and Courtney Shonk;To his good friends at the Super Donut Coffee Club, David Reue, Tom Payne, Gary Farnzetti, Gene Barber, and Ed Hlavaty, thanks for all the good times.Special thanks to his caregivers Becky Harris, Amanda Stevenson, Chelsey Nail, and Sarah Quiroz and Hospice Brazos Valley.